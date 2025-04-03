All Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

There are several Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. While some of these are simply alternate forms that only have a different look, certain Pokemon species can only be found in the eastern part of the world.

Ad

In this article, we will take a look at these Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives and rank them from worst to best in terms of how useful they are in the PvE and PvP meta. Keep in mind, these rankings are based on how they are performing currently in the meta and are subject to change in the future.

Ranking all the Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives

5) Basculin Red-striped Form

Ad

Trending

Basculn Red-Striped in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Basculin is a Generation V Water-type that is one of the Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives. Unfortunately, Basculin is a poor battler in both the PvP and PvE meta.

Ad

There are several factors involved as to why this is the case. Basculin relies on STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) Water-type moves for damage, with its only coverage move being the Fast Attack Tackle, making it inflexible. Additionally, its terrible defense stat leaves it vulnerable to quick KOs.

4) Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) is a Generation IX regional form of the Kanto mon Tauros. However, it is arguably the weakest of the three Paldean Tauros forms and doesn't leave much of a mark in either meta.

Ad

This Fire/Fighting-type does have a decent STAB Fast Attack in Double Kick, which can quickly generate meters for Charged Attacks. Unfortunately, its Charged Attacks are either not very powerful or can only be used approximately once without shields due to Tauros' middling stats.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

3) Solrock

Solrock in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solrock was first introduced in Generation III in the Hoenn games. As a pair with the Pokemon Lunatone, it made sense for Solrock to be one of the Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

In PvE, Solrock is a decent Psychic-type attacker with access to STAB Psywave and Confusion for Fast Attacks and STAB Psychic for a Charged move. In PvP, it can add Rock-type STAB Rock Slide as a second move. While it can spam attacks and has the bulk to take a few, it is held back due to its type combination's weakness to common types like Water, Dark, and Grass.

2) Stakataka

Stakataka in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stakataka is an Ultra Beast from Generation VII and is a Rock/Steel type. As a matter of fact, Stakataka is the only Ultra Beast to be one of the Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives.

Ad

As an Ultra Beast, this mon has great stats, with especially high Attack and Defense. Its best set involves using its Rock-type STABs (Rock Throw for a Fast Attack and Stone Edge for a Charged Attack) as a powerful Rock-type attacker. It does have some flaws, such as Steel-typing, which gives it two 4x weaknesses to Fighting and Ground.

1) East Sea Gastrodon (and Shellos)

East Sea Shellos and Gastrodon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shellos and its evolved form, Gastrodon, first arrived in the Generation IV Sinnoh games. When it was introduced, it came in two forms, the West Sea and East Sea forms. This made the East Sea a perfect choice to be one of the Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives.

Gastrodon is an amazing Pokemon in both the Great and Ultra Leagues in the PvP meta. While its stats aren't very high, its Water/Ground typing leaves it with a single weakness to Grass types, making it easy to plan around. It can be a little technical, but skilled players can get a lot out of the slug. It isn't as good in PvE due to its low offensive capabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨