Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers, who own Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed), will be looking to optimize this fiery bull with the best possible moveset to utilize it in battle. Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will be coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Stunning Styles event. However, it will be region-locked to the Eastern Hemisphere.

This article will help players determine how to use their Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) for PvP and PvE. It'll cover this creature's best moves, its counters, and the type of Pokemon it should be used against.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best moveset

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Flame Charge, Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvE moveset

Fire-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Flame Charge

Fighting-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP

Despite its decent stats and access to a spammable Fast Attack in Double Kick, Blaze Breed Tauros is too frail and dependent on the boosts from its Charged Moves (Trailblaze and Flame Charge, the latter being the only Fore move it gets) to make an impact. The only mons it would be good against are those with 4x weakness to Fighting or Fire moves like Alolan Sandslash.

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE

Unfortunately, this Tauros variant is unable to function properly as either a Fire-type or Fighting-type attacker due to a lack of good moves. Earthquake is its best charged move but Pokemon like Groudon, Garchomp, and Excadrill can use it better since they even get STAB on it.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): All stats and moves

Blaze Breed can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Double Kick

Tackle

Zen Headbutt

This Paldean Tauros gets the following Charged Attacks:

Flame Charge

Earthquake

Iron Head

Trailblaze

Base Stats

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3207

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Flying

Psychic

Ground

Water

Resistances

Bug

Dark

Steel

Fire

Grass

Ice

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:

Dark

Steel

Normal

Ice

Rock

Grass

Bug

Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO

Great League: Drapion (Shadow), Azumarill, Feraligatr (Shadow), Clodsire, Diggersby

Ultra League: Feraligatr, Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Giratina (Altered)

Master League: Rhyperior, Ho-oh, Palkia (Origin), Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme)

PvE Counters

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

