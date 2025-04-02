  • home icon
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 02, 2025 13:17 GMT
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Is the Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) any good? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers, who own Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed), will be looking to optimize this fiery bull with the best possible moveset to utilize it in battle. Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will be coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Stunning Styles event. However, it will be region-locked to the Eastern Hemisphere.

This article will help players determine how to use their Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) for PvP and PvE. It'll cover this creature's best moves, its counters, and the type of Pokemon it should be used against.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best moveset

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Flame Charge, Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvE moveset

Fire-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Flame Charge

Fighting-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP

Despite its decent stats and access to a spammable Fast Attack in Double Kick, Blaze Breed Tauros is too frail and dependent on the boosts from its Charged Moves (Trailblaze and Flame Charge, the latter being the only Fore move it gets) to make an impact. The only mons it would be good against are those with 4x weakness to Fighting or Fire moves like Alolan Sandslash.

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE

Unfortunately, this Tauros variant is unable to function properly as either a Fire-type or Fighting-type attacker due to a lack of good moves. Earthquake is its best charged move but Pokemon like Groudon, Garchomp, and Excadrill can use it better since they even get STAB on it.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): All stats and moves

Blaze Breed can learn the following Fast Attacks:

  • Double Kick
  • Tackle
  • Zen Headbutt

This Paldean Tauros gets the following Charged Attacks:

  • Flame Charge
  • Earthquake
  • Iron Head
  • Trailblaze

Base Stats

  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 181
  • Max CP: 3207

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Ground
  • Water

Resistances

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Grass
  • Ice

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:

  • Dark
  • Steel
  • Normal
  • Ice
  • Rock
  • Grass
  • Bug

Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO

Great League: Drapion (Shadow), Azumarill, Feraligatr (Shadow), Clodsire, Diggersby

Ultra League: Feraligatr, Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Giratina (Altered)

Master League: Rhyperior, Ho-oh, Palkia (Origin), Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme)

PvE Counters

  • Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
  • Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
  • Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

