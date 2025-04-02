Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers, who own Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed), will be looking to optimize this fiery bull with the best possible moveset to utilize it in battle. Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will be coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Stunning Styles event. However, it will be region-locked to the Eastern Hemisphere.
This article will help players determine how to use their Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) for PvP and PvE. It'll cover this creature's best moves, its counters, and the type of Pokemon it should be used against.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best moveset
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Flame Charge, Trailblaze
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) best PvE moveset
Fire-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Flame Charge
Fighting-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Earthquake
Is Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP
Despite its decent stats and access to a spammable Fast Attack in Double Kick, Blaze Breed Tauros is too frail and dependent on the boosts from its Charged Moves (Trailblaze and Flame Charge, the latter being the only Fore move it gets) to make an impact. The only mons it would be good against are those with 4x weakness to Fighting or Fire moves like Alolan Sandslash.
Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE
Unfortunately, this Tauros variant is unable to function properly as either a Fire-type or Fighting-type attacker due to a lack of good moves. Earthquake is its best charged move but Pokemon like Groudon, Garchomp, and Excadrill can use it better since they even get STAB on it.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed): All stats and moves
Blaze Breed can learn the following Fast Attacks:
- Double Kick
- Tackle
- Zen Headbutt
This Paldean Tauros gets the following Charged Attacks:
- Flame Charge
- Earthquake
- Iron Head
- Trailblaze
Base Stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3207
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Flying
- Psychic
- Ground
- Water
Resistances
- Bug
- Dark
- Steel
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:
- Dark
- Steel
- Normal
- Ice
- Rock
- Grass
- Bug
Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) in Pokemon GO
Great League: Drapion (Shadow), Azumarill, Feraligatr (Shadow), Clodsire, Diggersby
Ultra League: Feraligatr, Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Giratina (Altered)
Master League: Rhyperior, Ho-oh, Palkia (Origin), Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme)
PvE Counters
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨