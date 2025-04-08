“Every single time”: Pokemon GO Redditor makes funny meme on 10 km egg hatch

In Pokemon GO, eggs can be hatched after walking a certain distance, with 10 km eggs usually promising more valuable creatures. However, players seem disappointed in the mons they're hatching after putting in a lot of effort. Redditor tiny_smurfette was sick of having hatched another Carbink, instead of some of the other options available, like Charcadet, Dreepy, or Larvesta.

To articulate how they felt about constantly getting a Pokemon that they had encountered far too many times, the user expressed themselves in the form of a meme.

Most of the responses to this post echoed similar sentiments. For instance, WhiteNinja_98 created a meme about Carbink that was used recently in a post about Burmy spawning in large numbers.

Comment byu/tiny_smurfette from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

MiserablePositive411 succintly shared their thoughts with this line:

"This has to be the most annoying thing in the game."

In response to the above comment, Marth_Vader_89 gave a more specific example of why they wanted a different Pokemon other than Carbink:

"400 candy to get volcarona and all I get is this damned rocky guy annoying me with his stupid eyes looking at me when hatching."

However, other Pokemon GO players are frustrated with different Pokemon repeatedly hatching from their 10km eggs. Like Curiosities, who has apparently had an influx of Jangmo-o.

"For me, it's Jangmo-o. Every time, I say "You could have at least been shiny"."

Still, not everybody is disappointed with their Carbinks. MsLemongrab proudly posted their diamond with perfect IVs.

Comment byu/tiny_smurfette from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

What kind of creature is Carbink in Pokemon GO?

Carbink in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Carbink is a Rock/Fairy-type Pocket Monster that originally debuted in Generation VI. It is a single-stage Pokemon, i.e., it does not evolve from or to another species, but appears to be related to the Legendary Pokemon Diancie.

As for its in-game prowess, Carbink has a really high Def stat. This makes it a useful Gym defender and can even be a useful tank in the PvP Great League. What holds it back is its poor offenses and stamina, while its typing is also vulnerable to common attacking types like Ground, Water, and Grass. It even has a double weakness to Steel-type attacks.

