Niantic labels Pokemon GO item bundle "Expert Box," players disagree

One of the latest Pokemon GO item bundles — the Expert Box — has not been particularly well received by players. Redditor u/jeejee70 posted the contents of the bundle on the site, revealing that it consisted of 50x Razz Berries, 50x Nanab Berries, and 50x Pinap Berries. What was seemingly irksome to this Redditor was the fact that this "Expert Box" cost 750 Pokecoins after a 25% discount.

Razz Berries, Nanab Berries, and Pinap Berries are fairly common drops in Pokemon GO. They can be found by spinning Pokestops, are common Field Research rewards, and can be found in gifts sent between friends in-game. So, putting these common berries in an item bundle that costs real money didn't sit well with players.

Most players' reactions to this were a feeling of displeasure at such paltry items being sold at a high premium. Several players noted that these berries just take up space in their inventory and are often thrown out. For instance, u/Jan_the_Man had this to say:

"I've deleted more berries and nanabs than that in the last week alone"

Redditor u/Impossible_Ad661 made a slightly snarky comment on how rich they should be (at least in-game) based on this box:

"Wish i could qualify for a mortgage now that i know im a millionaire based off these metrics"

Some players, like u/Mixnnie, felt there should have been rarer berries in the box to even come close to justifying that price.

Of course, there were also people like u/cedrickterrick who made a few jokes at the fact that these were the contents of an "Expert Box":

"Experts don't buy these. Making them expert."

Redditor u/EmperorXander stated this was perhaps among the worst item bundles Pokemon GO had ever released.

In response to them, u/nolkel gave another example of a box that cost around 9400 coins for 100 Raid Passes, featuring some other junk items that cost more than the box's base price, which meant it would have been cheaper to buy 100 Raid Passes:

"Have you seen the 9400 coin box that only gives you 100 raid passes and a few junk items? Its surely worse since it seems like it might be something to buy, but actually costs you 12.8% more coins than base pricing. The berry one is at least obviously bad right on the surface."

Is the Pokemon GO Expert Box offering the same rewards everywhere?

A Pokemon GO Expert Box from a different player (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not all Expert Boxes appear to be offering the same rewards. Some (like the one pictured above) are offering Premium rewards that cannot be acquired through regular gameplay. However, this makes it worse for players who are unlucky enough to end up getting a box like the original poster u/jeejee70 did.

