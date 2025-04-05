“Nothing but Burmy today!”: Pokemon GO Redditor makes hilarious meme about spawns

Redditor u/longarmofthelaw recently encountered some common "bugs" in Pokemon GO. No, not glitches — actual Bug-type Pokemon. Specifically, the player frequently came across the Generation IV creature, Burmy. This was particularly disappointing, as the game featured several research tasks at the time, including catching 30 Fighting-type Pokemon, which became difficult to complete, as no other Pocket Monsters would spawn.

Ad

To vent their frustrations, u/longarmofthelaw turned to Reddit and created a rather unique meme about the situation. They reimagined Burmy, known for appearing in three distinct forms (and colors), as cereal on a Cap'n Crunch box.

Ad

Trending

The reactions to this meme came mostly from other frustrated Pokemon GO players who had also experienced an overwhelming influx of Burmy.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Redditor u/PatchWorkDaddy had this to say in response:

"I had a mini crash out when I saw them this morning. I've seen enough Burmie last a lifetime."

Returning player u/Sigmas_Syzygy was fed up with the back-to-back event-themed spawns:

"I have returned to the game since early march and I'm already starting to be fed up... it's not that i don't like themed event spawn, but I don't linke consecutive themed event spawn with nothing but s*** for 4 straight days"

Ad

u/Madarakita wondered how difficult it would be to complete research tasks with only one type of Pokemon spawn.

Comment byu/longarmofthelaw from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Ad

u/Wonderful_Zombie agreed and shared their frustration about waiting for a Castform to spawn, only to encounter Burmy instead.

Comment byu/longarmofthelaw from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Ad

Also read: "Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

What kind of critter is Burmy, and how can it be found in Pokemon GO?

Plant Cloak Burmy in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Burmy is a Bug-type Pokemon introduced in Generation IV in the Sinnoh region. What makes the critter stand out is the fact that it can have a different secondary typing depending on the Cloak it's wearing. These include Plant Cloak (Bug/Grass type), Sandy Cloak (Bug/Ground), and Trash Cloak (Bug/Steel). One form of Burmy cannot change into another.

Ad

Burmy also undergoes a unique form of evolution. If a female Burmy evolves, it becomes Wormadam and has the same Cloak (i.e., typing) as it did as a Burmy. However, if the Burmy is male, it will evolve into Mothim, which is a Bug/Flying type regardless of its Cloak pre-evolution.

In Pokemon GO, the type of Burmy encountered depends on the location. In cities, it's Trash Cloak; in grassy areas like parks and fields, it's Plant Cloak; and on beaches, it's Sandy Cloak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨