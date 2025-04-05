  • home icon
  "Nothing but Burmy today!": Pokemon GO Redditor makes hilarious meme about spawns

“Nothing but Burmy today!”: Pokemon GO Redditor makes hilarious meme about spawns

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:59 GMT
All three Burmy forms in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All three Burmy forms in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Redditor u/longarmofthelaw recently encountered some common "bugs" in Pokemon GO. No, not glitches — actual Bug-type Pokemon. Specifically, the player frequently came across the Generation IV creature, Burmy. This was particularly disappointing, as the game featured several research tasks at the time, including catching 30 Fighting-type Pokemon, which became difficult to complete, as no other Pocket Monsters would spawn.

To vent their frustrations, u/longarmofthelaw turned to Reddit and created a rather unique meme about the situation. They reimagined Burmy, known for appearing in three distinct forms (and colors), as cereal on a Cap'n Crunch box.

I have seen almost nothing but Burmy today! byu/longarmofthelaw inpokemongo
The reactions to this meme came mostly from other frustrated Pokemon GO players who had also experienced an overwhelming influx of Burmy.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Redditor u/PatchWorkDaddy had this to say in response:

"I had a mini crash out when I saw them this morning. I've seen enough Burmie last a lifetime."

Returning player u/Sigmas_Syzygy was fed up with the back-to-back event-themed spawns:

"I have returned to the game since early march and I'm already starting to be fed up... it's not that i don't like themed event spawn, but I don't linke consecutive themed event spawn with nothing but s*** for 4 straight days"
u/Madarakita wondered how difficult it would be to complete research tasks with only one type of Pokemon spawn.

Comment byu/longarmofthelaw from discussion inpokemongo
u/Wonderful_Zombie agreed and shared their frustration about waiting for a Castform to spawn, only to encounter Burmy instead.

Comment byu/longarmofthelaw from discussion inpokemongo
Also read: "Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

What kind of critter is Burmy, and how can it be found in Pokemon GO?

Plant Cloak Burmy in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Plant Cloak Burmy in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Burmy is a Bug-type Pokemon introduced in Generation IV in the Sinnoh region. What makes the critter stand out is the fact that it can have a different secondary typing depending on the Cloak it's wearing. These include Plant Cloak (Bug/Grass type), Sandy Cloak (Bug/Ground), and Trash Cloak (Bug/Steel). One form of Burmy cannot change into another.

Burmy also undergoes a unique form of evolution. If a female Burmy evolves, it becomes Wormadam and has the same Cloak (i.e., typing) as it did as a Burmy. However, if the Burmy is male, it will evolve into Mothim, which is a Bug/Flying type regardless of its Cloak pre-evolution.

In Pokemon GO, the type of Burmy encountered depends on the location. In cities, it's Trash Cloak; in grassy areas like parks and fields, it's Plant Cloak; and on beaches, it's Sandy Cloak.

Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
