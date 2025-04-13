Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event: Date, time, bonuses, and more

Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event begins in Pokemon GO in the third week of April, marking the debut of Tinkaton and its evolutions in-game. There are plenty of event bonuses, themed research quests, and more. During the event, trainers can also catch Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat that knows Charged Attack Volt Tackle.
Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event overview
Date, time, and event bonuses
The Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event starts in Pokemon GO on Wednesday, April 16, at 10 am local time and continues until Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses involved are:
- Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin.
- Surprise encounters while taking snapshots during the event with characters and Pokemon seen in Pokemon Horizons.
Pokemon debuts
The following Pokemon will make their Pokemon GO debut during the event:
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Floragato with a hat with Liko's pin [shiny encounter possible]
Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff with 25 Tinkatink Candy and then further into Tinkaton with 100 Tinkatink Candy.
Eggs, raids, and wild encounters
The following 7 km egg hatches are available during the Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event:
- Elekid [shiny variant available]
- Hatenna
- Charcadet [shiny variant available]
- Tinkatink [shiny variant available]
Tinkatink will be available from 10 km eggs once the event ends.
The following wild encounters will be available at an increased spawn rate:
- Quagsire
- Shuckle [shiny variant available]
- Slugma [shiny variant available]
- Nosepass [shiny variant available]
- Snorunt [shiny variant available]
- Sprigatito [shiny variant available]
- Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin [shiny variant available]
- Fuecoco [shiny variant available]
- Quaxly
- Pawmi
- Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat [shiny variant available]
The raid bosses active during the Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event are:
- One-star raids: Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat [shiny variant available], Chansey [shiny variant available], Rockruff [shiny variant available]
- Three-star raids: Charizard [shiny variant available], Alolan Muk, Metagross. Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin [shiny variant available]
Event research
Event-themed Field Research and Timed Research will be available for free to all Pokemon GO trainers. A Paid Timed Research will cost US$4.99, with the following rewards:
- One Incubator
- An event-themed avatar pose
- Encounters with Tinkatink
