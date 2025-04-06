“I always thought this was a strange decision”: Pokemon GO Redditor memes on Gym exception

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon GO, trainers have long debated the rules and exceptions that define gym battles and Pokemon placement. A recent post by Redditor u/StaleUnderwear reignited discussion about one of the game’s oddest quirks: the fact that Meltan and its evolution, Melmetal, are the only mythical or legendary Pokemon that can be assigned to defend gyms.

"I always thought this was a strange decision"

The attached meme humorously highlighted this outlier status, pointing out how no other Pokemon in the same rarity category can take up a spot on gym defense — only the Melmetal line.

The post prompted a wave of commentary and speculation from fellow trainers, many of whom shared similar sentiments or added deeper insights into the game mechanics and lore decisions behind it.

Redditor u/Grendabean commented on the irony of Melmetal’s treatment.

"For all the hate Meltan and Melmetal get From people who play the mainline games; he should atleast get special gym treatment."

It’s a nod to the idea that the game tries to give Meltan and Melmetal a more meaningful role, even if it’s not appreciated across the entire fanbase.

u/WarhammerGeek brought up an interesting technicality:

"Meltan is also the only mythical that you can trade. Was a PoGO original so it gets some special treatment"

This distinction helps justify its gym eligibility, as its distribution and integration are fundamentally different from other Mythicals in the franchise.

u/Sovereigntyranny offered a more balanced approach to the issue.

This would help retain originality in gym teams and prevent them from being overrun by powerful legendaries, essentially protecting the gym meta from homogenization.

u/TomboBreaker chimed in with a broader perspective on the community's reception of Meltan and Melmetal.

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Its narrow usefulness outside Pokemon GO might explain why the game gives it a bit more freedom within its ecosystem.

A Pokemon GO-exclusive highlight

Melmetal as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Melmetal’s presence in gyms remains an unusual but fitting quirk in the context of Pokemon GO’s distinct identity. Introduced in the mobile game and only obtainable through a transfer to Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, Melmetal was always meant to be an outlier.

Its unique acquisition method, trade eligibility, and exclusive features have allowed it to bypass traditional Mythical rules in ways that make sense — at least within the framework of Pokemon GO.

While trainers may continue to debate its privileged gym status, Melmetal's legacy as a GO-born Mythical seems to justify the title’s decision, even if it still feels out of place to veterans of the main series. As long as it remains the only Mythical on gym duty, it's likely to remain a topic of lighthearted debate — and the occasional meme — for years to come.

The gym-defense exception granted to Melmetal remains one of Pokemon GO’s more unusual decisions, but it’s rooted in a mix of legacy, game balance, and platform-specific design. The community reaction to u/StaleUnderwear’s meme reflects a mixture of curiosity, justification, and light-hearted debate.

While some suggest rule changes to maintain competitive integrity, others see Melmetal’s role as an earned privilege tied to its unique origin story. In the grand scope of GO's gameplay, it might just be one of those quirks that makes the game - and its community - so uniquely engaging.

