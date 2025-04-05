In Pokemon GO, knowing how to execute a Supereffective Charged Attack is an important skill for any trainer to have. It not only is useful and, sometimes, necessary to win battles in the PvP and PvE meta but also often tasks in Field or Event Research. So, how does a trainer use these moves?

We go over how to do a Supereffective Charged Attack in Pokemon GO as well as include information on how to perform them and their benefits.

Performing a Supereffective Charged Attack in Pokemon GO

Poliwrath getting hit by a Flying-type Supereffective Charged Attack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To perform a Supereffective Charged Attack, first switch in a Pokemon that has access to a move that does super effective damage to the opponent. For this, you must know the type of the opponent's Pokemon and the type of Charged Attacks your Pocket Monsters have. It's best to memorize the type chart for this. For extra help, try using our Pokemon GO Type Calculator.

The next thing to do is fill up a meter for a Charged Attack. Pokemon GO has two types of attacks — Fast Attacks and Charged Attacks. Fast Attacks are used to deal quick damage and fill up a meter for a Charged Attack. The time for each Charged move varies, so it is important to hold onto a Charged Attack until you can use it on an opponent who will take supereffective damage from it.

Finally, when you're ready, tap on the filled-up icon of the Charged Attack you want to use. Swipe on the icons that show up on the screen; the more you swipe, the more powerful your critter's attack will be. That's how a Supereffective Charged Attack is performed. Keep in mind that an opponent can use a shield to block a Charged move, so it's best to wait until they have used their shields up.

Additionally, it's important to mention that a Pokemon's type doesn't necessarily mean it will have access to a Charged move of the same type. If it doesn't, either use another Pokemon with a move of that type as coverage or use a Charged TM to teach it a new move.

