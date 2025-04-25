All new Pokemon GO content announced for May 2025

Pokemon GO has announced several interesting things for players in May 2025. Kingambit and Gigantamax Machamp will make their debuts in the game, and Rookidee and Grookey are set to show up in Max Battles for the first time. Additionally, Nidoking and Nidoqueen will get new alternate looks, wearing crowns in the Crown Clash event.

In this article, we will go over all the new content coming to Pokemon GO in May 2025.

Disclaimer: This article lists new events that have been announced so far and can be updated with additional information later.

All the new Pokemon GO content announced for May 2025

The most notable new content announced for Pokemon GO in May 2025 is the debut of Kingambit. This Dark/Steel type from Generation IX has the potential to be a threat in PvP. Kingambit will be best utilized in the Master League, thanks to its Max CP of 4086 and ability to take on top-tier mons like Florges, Kyurem (Black), and Tapu Lele.

A new Pokemon capable of Gigantamaxing has been added to the game: Machamp. It will have access to the Max Move G-Max Chi Strike with a base power of 350, making the attack the strongest Fighting move in the game so far.

Besides Gigantamax Machamp, Rookidee and Grookey have been added to the Max Battle pool. With the addition of Grookey, all three starters from the Galar region can be fought in Max Battles. Also, adding Rookidee to the Max Battle pool could suggest that G-Max Corviknight is coming to the game soon.

Finally, collectors will be excited to see new alternate forms for Nidoking and Nidoqueen. Both monarchs from Kanto will be getting variants with crowns, appropriately during the Crown Clash event.

In other news, the Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025's details have been announced, including the price of the tickets and the add-ons, as well as the Shiny debuts of Carbink and the Frigibax line. But the key announcement is the debut of the Generation VI Legendary critter Volcanion in Pokemon GO.

