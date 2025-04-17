Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025: Ticket prices, gameplay, and more

Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 will take place at the Parc de Sceaux on June 13, 14, and 15, 2025. This is part of the biggest celebration of the game, with the option to catch new creatures early and interact with he community. The other legs of the in-person events will take place in Osaka, Japan (May 29 - June 1) and Jersey City, USA (June 6 - 8).
This article outlines the ticket prices for Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025, gameplay highlights, and more.
Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 tickets and add-ons
Tickets for the live event are now live on the game's website. One day's experience will cost you €27.00. This will give you access to the Park Experience for one half of the day — you can choose between Morning (9 am to 1 pm) and Afternoon (2 pm to 6 pm) — and during the other half, you will take part in the City Experience.
All players who purchase the ticket will get the following bonuses on the day of their ticketed experience:
- Event-themed Pokémon will appear in park venue habitats and Paris
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- Special Research leading to an encounter with Volcanion
- Event-themed stickers available from PokeStops and Gifts
- Two-hour Lure Module duration
- Habitat-themed Collection Challenges
- Three surprise encounters in GO Snapshot per day
- 2× Catch Candy
You can also purchase the following add-ons to improve your experience:
Raid Lover (€15.00)
- Up to 18 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids
- 6 additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids
- 3 additional Candy XL awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids (Trainers level 31+)
Egg-thussiast (€15.00)
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance
- 3× Hatch XP
- 3× Hatch Candy
- 3× Hatch Stardust
Extra day of City-wide gameplay (€18.00/day)
- Event-themed Pokémon appearing in the wild
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- 1/2 Stardust Cost for all trades
- 1/2 Hatch Distance
- Up to 9 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Event-themed Field Research tasks
Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 gameplay features
Volcanion debut
Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 will mark the debut of Volcanion in the game. Players who purchase the ticket for the event will receive a Special Research awarding this creature.
Note that irrespective of the number of tickets you purchase, each account can only have one Volcanion.
Shiny Pokemon debuts
Carbink and the Frigibax family — Arctibax and Baxcalibur — will get their shiny debut during the event.
Raids
Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) and Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles) will appear in 5-star raids during the event. Moreover, Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 will also introduce a mechanic to convert them into their Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield forms.
Wild encounters
There will be four habitats: Ancient Temple, Carnival Grounds, Noble Fields, and Sunken Treasure.
* - Shiny available; ^ - Some Rockruff that Trainers hatch or encounter will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of Midday Form or Midnight Form Lycanroc.
During Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 Park Experience, the following Unown will be attracted to Incense in all habitats:
- Unown S*
- Unown W
- Unown O*
- Unown R*
- Unown D*
- Unown H*
- Unown I*
- Unown E*
- Unown L*
- Unown ?*
- Unown !*
The following Spinda patterns will appear in the respective habitats during the event:
- Carnival Grounds: Spinda (leftmost pattern in the top row of the Pokedex)
- Sunken Treasure: Spinda (middle pattern in the top row of the Pokedex)
- Noble Fields: Spinda (leftmost pattern in the bottom row of the Pokedex)
- Ancient Temple: Spinda (first pattern in bottom row of the Pokedex) [only be available at GO Fest 2025 Paris]
Hawlucha, a creature only found in Mexico and the Mexico–United States border, will appear in the wild during Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025.
GO Snapshots
Taking Snapshots during your ticketed event day (including Citywide Gameplay add-on days) will give you encounters with Fan Rotom for the first time ever.
Additionally, there will be event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges.
