Pokemon GO player disappointed by lack of 2km Eggs, Reddit reacts

A Pokemon GO player, u/Danni_Jade, posted on Reddit about the lack of 2km Eggs in the game. They pointed out how 2km Eggs in Pokemon GO were usually fairly common, even being regular drops from PokeStops after spinning them. However, in the Growing Up event, which involves collecting Pokemon that need a lot of Candy to evolve, these Eggs have seemingly dried up.

The original poster had hatched 15 Eggs during the event, only to end up with one 2km Egg so far. They even mentioned that they had multiple 10km Eggs, which are usually rarer drops than the 2km ones.

People commenting on the post mostly agreed with the original poster's sentiment, as u/wandering_revenant said:

"Yeah... I'm not happy either. I keep getting 5 km and 10 km eggs. I'm at 2/3 on the challenge but I can't even get a new 2 km eggs to try for the last one."

What the comment said was noteworthy. As there was a challenge involving hatching Eggs during the Growing Up event, players needed to hatch three separate Pokemon from 2km Eggs. So players have a valid reason to feel disappointed, just like u/Carninator, who only got 5 and 10 km Eggs from the event.

Similarly, Redditor u/msmmck was struggling to meet the requirements for the hatching challenge.

"I've had two 2km eggs. I still need a Happiny for the challenge. Making the required hatches come from the hardest eggs to get was 100% a deliberate ploy to separate fools from their money."

Meanwhile, u/tikithing wondered why there was a need to reduce the number of 2km Eggs for this event.

"Yeah, they really aren't giving us any 2km eggs. It's pretty odd to throttle them this much for such an average event tbh."

Pokemon GO: What could hatch from 2km Eggs during the Growing Up event?

Riolu and its Shiny were available in 2km Eggs during this time (Image via TPC)

Players could hatch Riolu, Happiny, and Wimpod from the 2km Eggs during the Growing Up Event. These even had their Shiny odds boosted. Riolu and Happiny are fan favorite Pokemon, while Wimpod needs 400 Candy to evolve.

