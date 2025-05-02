Growing Up event guide: Date, event bonuses, Pokemon encounters, and more in Pokemon GO

Growing Up is the first Pokemon GO event of May 2025, providing trainers with a better opportunity to catch Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod. Apart from that, there are wild encounters, event bonuses, egg hatches, and research questlines for players to enjoy.
We have jotted down all the available information on the Growing Up event in Pokemon GO below.
Also Read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Growing Up event overview
Date, time, and event bonuses
Growing Up lasts from Friday, May 2, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses associated are:
- 2× XP for evolving Pokemon.
- 2× Candy from hatching Eggs.
- Increased chance to hatch Shiny Wimpod.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod.
- Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild.
Wild encounters and egg hatches
The Growing Up wild encounters with a boosted spawn rate are:
- Magikarp [shiny encounter available]
- Wailmer [shiny encounter available]
- Swablu [shiny encounter available]
- Foongus [shiny encounter available]
- Dedenne [shiny encounter available]
- Cutiefly [shiny encounter available]
- Wimpod [shiny encounter available]
- Rookidee
- Nymble [shiny encounter available]
The egg hatches during the event are:
2 km eggs
- Happiny [shiny encounter available]
- Riolu [shiny encounter available]
- Wimpod [shiny encounter available]
5 km eggs
- Mime Jr. [shiny encounter available]
10 km eggs
- Toxel [shiny encounter available]
Event-themed research questlines
There are Growing Up-themed Field Research tasks, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase active during the event. Trainers can also pick up a paid event ticket for US$4.99 for the following rewards:
- One Incubator
- 15 Pinap Berries
- 3,000 Stardust
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more!
- An event-themed avatar pose
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨