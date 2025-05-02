Growing Up event guide: Date, event bonuses, Pokemon encounters, and more in Pokemon GO

Growing Up is the first Pokemon GO event of May 2025, providing trainers with a better opportunity to catch Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod. Apart from that, there are wild encounters, event bonuses, egg hatches, and research questlines for players to enjoy.

Ad

We have jotted down all the available information on the Growing Up event in Pokemon GO below.

Also Read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Growing Up event overview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Date, time, and event bonuses

Growing Up lasts from Friday, May 2, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses associated are:

2× XP for evolving Pokemon.

2× Candy from hatching Eggs.

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Wimpod.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod.

Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild.

Wild encounters and egg hatches

The Growing Up wild encounters with a boosted spawn rate are:

Ad

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Wailmer [shiny encounter available]

Swablu [shiny encounter available]

Foongus [shiny encounter available]

Dedenne [shiny encounter available]

Cutiefly [shiny encounter available]

Wimpod [shiny encounter available]

Rookidee

Nymble [shiny encounter available]

The egg hatches during the event are:

2 km eggs

Happiny [shiny encounter available]

Riolu [shiny encounter available]

Wimpod [shiny encounter available]

5 km eggs

Mime Jr. [shiny encounter available]

10 km eggs

Toxel [shiny encounter available]

Event-themed research questlines

There are Growing Up-themed Field Research tasks, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase active during the event. Trainers can also pick up a paid event ticket for US$4.99 for the following rewards:

Ad

One Incubator

15 Pinap Berries

3,000 Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more!

An event-themed avatar pose

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨