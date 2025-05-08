How to get Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO debuts with the Crown Clash event on May 10, 2025. It will be available for eight days — 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, to 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025 — giving you ample opportunities to catch it. The event also introduced Kingambit in Pokemon GO.

This is the first time Nidoqueen is getting a costume in Pokemon GO. Here's how you can get the crowned variant of the creature.

How to get Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO

Three-star raids

Trade

Nidoqueen wearing a crown will be featured in three-star raids between 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, to 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. These can be challenged by up to 20 trainers together either in-person or using Remote Raid Passes.

Nidoqueen will be weak to Water-, Ice-, Ground-, and Psychic-type attacks. Therefore, use these to counter it.

In other news, Pokemon GO announced major changes to Shadow Raids and Max Battles.

When caught form raids, Nidoqueen wearing a crown will have the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 1,351 - 1,421 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,351 - 1,421 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy and Sunny): 1,689 - 1,777 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you can't find Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO on your own, ask a friend to trade it to you.

Can you get Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO by evolution?

No, Female Nidoran and Nidorina cannot evolve into the crown-wearing version of Nidoqueen. It must be caught directly from raids during the Crown Clash event or traded.

Can Nidoqueen wearing a crown be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Nidoqueen wearing a crown in Pokemon GO during the Crown Clash event. In fact, its shiny odds will be boosted to 1-in-64.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen stats and moves

Type: Poison and Ground

Poison and Ground Attack: 180

180 Defense: 173

173 Stamina: 207

207 Max CP: 2,812 (2,846 with Best Buddy boost)

2,812 (2,846 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Bite and Poison Jab

Bite and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Poison Fang, Earthquake, Sludge Wave, and Stone Edge

