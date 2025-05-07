Pokemon GO announces major changes to Shadow Raid and Max Battle

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to use Remote Raid Passes to participate in Shadow Raids and Max Battles. The major changes are due to arrive later this month. Scopely is also tweaking the limits on Max Particle and Remote Raid Passes, surely to the community's delight.
When are these changes coming? Let's find out.
Pokemon GO Shadow Raid and Max Battle will be Remote Raid-friendly
The Remote Raid changes for both Pokemon GO mechanics arrive on the following dates:
- Shadow Raid - May 13 with Crown Clash: Taken Over
- Max Battle - May 19 with Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day (players who participate in person will get extra Premier Balls and XP)
As mentioned above, Scopely is making changes to Max Particle and remote Raid limits in Pokemon GO. They are:
- Daily Remote Raid limit is being increased to 10 from five
- Max Particles limit is being increased to 1500 from 1000
The developers also mentioned that the Remote Raid limit will be temporarily increased to 20 on May 24. A quick look at the May 2025 Pokemon GO Infographic shows that the May Community Day Classic takes place on that day.
Making Shadow Raids and Max Battles remote-friendly and increasing the Remote Raid and Max Particle limits will surely be well-received by the community. It allows more players to participate in these, especially those who are in rural areas and are unable to find enough people to successfully defeat the raid bosses.
