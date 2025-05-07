Pokemon GO announces major changes to Shadow Raid and Max Battle

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to use Remote Raid Passes to participate in Shadow Raids and Max Battles. The major changes are due to arrive later this month. Scopely is also tweaking the limits on Max Particle and Remote Raid Passes, surely to the community's delight.

Ad

When are these changes coming? Let's find out.

Pokemon GO Shadow Raid and Max Battle will be Remote Raid-friendly

The Remote Raid changes for both Pokemon GO mechanics arrive on the following dates:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shadow Raid - May 13 with Crown Clash: Taken Over

Max Battle - May 19 with Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day (players who participate in person will get extra Premier Balls and XP)

Ad

Trending

Max Battles in GO (Image via Scopely)

As mentioned above, Scopely is making changes to Max Particle and remote Raid limits in Pokemon GO. They are:

Ad

Daily Remote Raid limit is being increased to 10 from five

Max Particles limit is being increased to 1500 from 1000

The developers also mentioned that the Remote Raid limit will be temporarily increased to 20 on May 24. A quick look at the May 2025 Pokemon GO Infographic shows that the May Community Day Classic takes place on that day.

Making Shadow Raids and Max Battles remote-friendly and increasing the Remote Raid and Max Particle limits will surely be well-received by the community. It allows more players to participate in these, especially those who are in rural areas and are unable to find enough people to successfully defeat the raid bosses.

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨