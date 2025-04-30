5 best candidates for Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic

The Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic is coming on May 24, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, as per local time. These events are a great way for players to try and catch creatures that they may have missed in the past. In addition to that, they can even learn exclusive moves that can improve their competitive viability.

In this article, we will look at five potential candidates for the Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The entries on this list are not ranked.

Best candidates for the Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic

1) Machop

Machop Community Day Poster (Image via TPC)

Machop originally had a Community Day on January 16, 2021. Its final stage, Machamp, is not only one of the most beloved Pokemon from the Kanto region, but its Gigantamax form is about to make its debut in Pokemon GO.

Gigantamax Machamp will get its own Max Battle Day on May 25, 2025, which is the day after Community Day Classic. If Machop is the mon of choice, it will allow players to stock up on extra Candy on the day before.

2) Deino

Deino Community Day Poster (Image via TPC)

Deino first got a Community Day on June 25, 2022. Its final stage, Hydreigon, is a powerful pseudo-legendary capable of holding its own in the Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. This Dark/Dragon dual-type can hit fast and hard despite its double weakness to Fairy.

Additionally, players would benefit if its exclusive Charged move, Brutal Swing, came back as a teachable move during this Community Day Classic.

3) Gible

Gible Community Day Poster (Image via TPC)

Gible first got a Community Day on June 6, 2021. Its final stage, Garchomp, is one of the most beloved mons from Generation IV, owing to it being the Champion Cynthia's ace. As for Pokemon GO, Garchomp is quite the powerhouse in PvP.

If Gible came back in the Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic, players would love to get access to the legacy move Earth Power. It's arguably the best Charged Ground-type move Grachomp gets in the game, and currently can only be accessed through Elite Charged TMs.

4) Starly

Starly Community Day Poster (Image via TPC)

Starly first had a Community Day on July 17, 2022. This Generation IV early route bird is very popular among fans, especially considering that players could use one of these in the Sinnoh games all the way to the Champion. In Pokemon GO, Staraptor could benefit from a new legacy move like Aerial Ace to make it more competitively viable.

5) Trapinch

Trapinch Community Day Poster (Image via TPC)

Trapinch first had a Community Day back on October 12, 2019. It evolves into Vibrava and later Flygon, gaining a part Dragon typing alongside its existing Ground-typing.

Flygon is a fan favorite mon since its debut in the Generation III games in the Hoenn region. It does okay in the Great and Ultra Leagues in the GO Battle League, but could definitely be better. A new legacy move in the Pokemon GO May 2025 Community Day Classic could help it a lot in this regard.

