Latest Pokemon GO teaser confirms May '25 Community Day predictions

The latest Pokémon GO teaser confirmed the predictions for the May '25 Community Day. In a video released on X with the hashtag #PokemonGOCommunityDay, we can see the ears of the Generation IX Electric-type Pokémon Pawmi peeking out from real-world foliage. This confirms that Pawmi will be the focus of the May '25 Community Day.

Ad

Pawmi is part of a three-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Pawmo with 25 Candy and gains a partial Fighting-type as well. Pawmo evolves into Pawmot when given 100 Candy after walking with it as the player's Buddy for 25 km.

Pokémon GO May '25 Community Day was predicted by fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Redditor u/dnlcrd had noticed that the German Instagram account for Pokémon GO had posted a picture of Pawmo with several German Pokémon GO players in the real world. The caption mentioned Pokémon GO Community Day, which most commentators took as a sign, predicting that Pawmi was getting a Community Day in May 2025.

Ad

Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic

When voicing their thoughts about the announcement, most in the community hoped that the 25km walking distance needed to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot would be changed. This view was shared by @Realrockenmon on X, who wrote:

"Do us the favor and remove the walking requirement on this thing just for the cday and maybe the 6 days after :p"

Ad

@MrFrischi also expressed a similar sentiment on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Reddit, u/ExtraThiccPam wanted the walking requirement to be changed to a catching one.

"I hope they change the walk 25 km evolution requirement to catch 10 electric types for example"

On X, @96_TomL noted that while getting a Shiny Pawmi would be a win for most players, those who celebrate Mother's Day might be unlucky and miss out

"So a new shiny & a relatively new pokemon is a big win for us but for those of us who Celebrate Mothers Day on May 11, we will miss out"

Ad

And some players like @MilkandGlitter on X were disappointed at the choice of mon for Community Day

"Still need Pawniard, Larvesta, Zorua, Honedge, Rockruff, Jangmo-o, Toxel, Applin, Sinistea, Hatenna, Impidimp, Cufant, Dreepy, Charcadet, Tinkatink, Girafarig, Dunsparce, Frigibax and Gimmighoul. But instead did the pikaclone"

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokémon GO in May 2025

Check out our other Pokémon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨