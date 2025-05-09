How to get Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO debuts in the game as part of the Crown Clash event. Trainers can find the creature from 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025, via three-star raids. It will be available alongside Nidoqueen wearing a crown and Kingambit in Pokemon GO.
This article covers everything you need to know about acquiring a Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO.
How to get Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO
There are two major ways to get this creature:
- Three-star raids
- Trade
Three-star raids
The crown-wearing variant of Nidoking will be available via three-star raids throughout the Crown Clash event, which will last from 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, to 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
These battles can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously joining either in person or using Remote Raid Passes. In fact, starting with this event, major changes to Shadow Raids and Max Battles will go live.
Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO is weak to Water-, Ice-, Ground-, and Psychic-type attacks.
When caught from raids, the creature will have the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,351 - 1,421 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy and Sunny): 1,689 - 1,777 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Trade
If you cannot find this critter on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one.
Can you get Nidoking wearing a crown in Pokemon GO by evolution?
No, Male Nidoran and Nidorino are not eligible to evolve into the crown-wearing version of Nidoking.
Can Nidoking wearing a crown be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, there is a boosted chance of finding Nidoking with a crown in Pokemon GO during the Crown Clash event. Every time you beat the critter in raids, there is a 1-in-64 chance of encountering its shiny version.
Pokemon GO Nidoking stats and moves
- Type: Poison and Ground
- Attack: 204
- Defense: 156
- Stamina: 191
- Max CP: 2,902
- Fast Attacks: Iron Tail, Double Kick, Fury Cutter, and Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Megahorn, Earthquake, Earth Power, Sludge Wave, and Sand Tomb
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
