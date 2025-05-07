5 best PvP picks to farm during Crown Clash in Pokemon GO

The Crown Clash event is coming to Pokemon GO, featuring the debut of Kingambit. The Generation IX Dark/Steel dual-type is a staple of the competitive scene in the mainline games and promises to disrupt the Pokemon GO PvP meta as well. However, it isn't the only mon that players should try to get during this event, especially if they are focused on doing well in the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will be looking at some of the best PvP picks that trainers should farm for during the Crown Clash event in Pokemon GO.

Best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO's Crown Clash event

1) Kingambit

Kingambit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Kingambit is making its Pokemon GO debut in the Crown Clash event. It promises to be a stellar mon, with good stats (especially its Attack) and a useful typing in Dark/Steel. That dual typing will be useful in the Master League when it faces off against Xerneas, Enamorus, and Giratina (Origin). That alone should be enough to get players to invest in a Kingambit during this event.

2) Serperior

Serperior in the anime (Image via TPC)

Serperior is another Grass-type Starter that has done well in PvP. Especially since, as a starter, it has access to the special Legacy Move Frenzy Plant, which is very spammable. Additionally, it has useful Flying coverage in the form of Aerial Ace, which lets players bait shields from the opposition.

3) Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen in Pokemon Origins (Image via TPC)

Nidoqueen outshines her male counterpart, Nidoking, in PvP by a large margin. This is because Nidoqueen has access to the Charged Attack Poison Fang, which has a 100% chance to drop the opponent's defense by 20%. Additionally, it has better defense than Nidoking, letting it take a few more hits.

Its Poison/Ground dual typing even lets it take on top-tier threats in the Ultra League like Clefable and Virizion. However, to get the best utility out of Nidoqueen, it's best to give it Candy XL. For that reason, players should try to get as much Nidoqueen Candy as they can during the Crown Clash event.

4) Pyroar

Pyroar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pyroar seems like an odd choice for PvP. However, in Pokemon GO, its Fire/Normal dual typing allows it some fantastic resistances to common offensive types like Ghost, Fairy, and Grass.

This gives it a niche in the Ultra League (with Candy XL), where it can check top-tier threats like Corviknight, Giratina (Altered), and Clefable. It can even play this role in the Master League, especially if a team is struggling with Necrozma and Giratina (Origin), which Pyroar has Dark Pulse to hit supereffectively with. This makes Pyroar a somewhat anti-meta budget choice for the Ultra League.

5) Empoleon

Empoleon in the anime (Image via TPC)

While Empoleon is better in PvE than PvP, its fantastic typing means it will always have a niche in the GO Battle League. Its Water/Steel dual-type combo gives it an amazing 11 resistances.

This gives this mon utility as a check in all three Leagues, even in the Master League, where it can check powerful Fairy-types like Enamorus (Incarnate), Tapu Bulu, and Xerneas. Players should consider investing in Empoleon as a budget check during this event.

