Pokemon GO: 10 Best Grass-type Pokemon to have

In Pokemon GO, Grass-types require a bit of skill to use. Not only do they have five weaknesses — Fire, Ice, Bug, Flying, and Poison, but their STAB attacks are resisted by seven types. These are Fire, Bug, Flying, Poison, Dragon, Steel, and Grass itself. However, a skilled player can utilize the type well in PvP and PvE against powerful Water and Ground threats.
In this article, we will look at the best Grass-types for a player to have in Pokemon GO.
10 best Grass-types to have in Pokemon GO
10) Meowscarada
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Base Stats
- Attack: 233
- Defense: 153
- Stamina: 183
- Max CP: 3193
Fast Attacks: Charm and Leafage
Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Night Slash, Frenzy Plant*, Play Rough, Flower Trick, and Energy Ball (* indicates Legacy Move)
Meowscarada is an excellent Grass-type for Raids, especially if it's taught the Charged move Frenzy Plant. It is a bit too frail for PvP, though.
9) Tangrowth
Base Stats
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 3425
Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Infestation
Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Solar Beam, Rock Slide, Ancient Power, and Sludge Bomb
Tangrowth has good overall stats that let it deal decent damage and tank a few hits as well. The only thing that holds it back as a Grass-type attacker is its lack of good STAB moves.
Also read: Pokemon GO: What are STAB moves and how to use them
8) Tapu Bulu
Base Stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3865
Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Rock Smash
Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Solar Beam, Nature's Madness*, Megahorn, and Dazzling Gleam
Tapu Bulu is a decent attacker in Pokemon GO PvP, especially in the Master League. It relies on the Legacy Move Nature's Madness to deal more damage than its Grass-type Charged Attacks. But it has access to the Grass-type Fast Attack Bullet Seed, which lets it build up meter for Nature's Madness far quicker.
7) Chesnaught
Base Stats
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 204
- Stamina: 204
- Max CP: 3340
Fast Attacks: Vine Whip, Low Kick, and Smack Down
Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Energy Ball, Solar Beam, Superpower, Thunder Punch, and Gyro Ball
With over 200 in each of its stats, Chesnaught is an amazing Grass-type in both PvE and PvP. It even has access to the move Frenzy Plant, which is the best Grass-type Charged Move in Pokemon GO.
6) Rillaboom
Base Stats
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 3758
Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Scratch
Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Earth Power
Rillaboom has one of the highest attack stat of any Grass-type in Pokemon GO so far. This would put it near the top of the list, except it lacks Frenzy Plant, which would make it even better in PvP.
5) Kartana
Base Stats
- Attack: 323
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 139
- Max CP: 4156
Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Air Slash
Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Night Slash, Aerial Ace, and X-Scissor
Kartana's stats are very min-maxed. To balance its massive attack stat, it has a very low stamina stat. This makes it a glass cannon that is best used to deal massive damage before it gets knocked out in PvE. Alternatively, it can come in as a revenge killer after a member of its team dies in PvP.
4) Shaymin (Sky Forme)
Base Stats
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 166
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4061
Fast Attacks: Magical Leaf, Hidden Power, and Zen Headbutt
Charged Attacks: Seed Flare, Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Solar Beam
Only Shaymon's Sky Forme makes it to the list, as the Land Forme doesn't have a Grass-type Fast Attack. Shaymin's legendary stats carry it a lot, making it a superb Grass-type attacker for Raids and Gyms.
3) Zarude
Base Stats
- Attack: 242
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 4334
Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Bite
Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Energy Ball, and Dark Pulse
Zarude is another Grass-type Legendary, who is carried by its overall stats. It is not only excellent in Gyms and Raids but can perform decently in the Master League as well.
2) Venusaur
Base Stats
- Attack: 198
- Defense: 189
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3075
Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Razor Leaf
Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Sludge Bomb, Petal Blizzard, and Solar Beam.
One of the earliest Grass-types ever, Venusaur continues to maintain a solid presence in Pokemon GO. In the Great League, it continues to hold its own thanks to access to Frenzy Plant. As for PvE, having a Mega Evolution makes it one of the strongest Grass-types out there, thanks to its boosted stats.
1) Sceptile
Base Stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3117
Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Fury Cutter
Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Leaf Blade, Dragon Claw, Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, and Aerial Ace
Sceptile is at the top of the list because of a few factors. For starters, a combination of Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade makes it a very fast STAB damage dealer in Pokemon GO PvP, not even needing to use Frenzy Plant. And in PvE, just like Venusaur, its Mega Evolution is a stellar choice. Once it Mega evolves, it has the highest damage rate and output of any Grass-type Pokemon in the game.
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨