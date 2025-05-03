Pokemon GO: 10 Best Grass-type Pokemon to have

In Pokemon GO, Grass-types require a bit of skill to use. Not only do they have five weaknesses — Fire, Ice, Bug, Flying, and Poison, but their STAB attacks are resisted by seven types. These are Fire, Bug, Flying, Poison, Dragon, Steel, and Grass itself. However, a skilled player can utilize the type well in PvP and PvE against powerful Water and Ground threats.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best Grass-types for a player to have in Pokemon GO.

10 best Grass-types to have in Pokemon GO

10) Meowscarada

Meowscarada in Paldean Winds (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Base Stats

Ad

Trending

Attack: 233

233 Defense: 153

153 Stamina: 183

183 Max CP: 3193

Fast Attacks: Charm and Leafage

Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Night Slash, Frenzy Plant*, Play Rough, Flower Trick, and Energy Ball (* indicates Legacy Move)

Meowscarada is an excellent Grass-type for Raids, especially if it's taught the Charged move Frenzy Plant. It is a bit too frail for PvP, though.

9) Tangrowth

Tangrowth in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 207

207 Defense: 184

184 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3425

Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Infestation

Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Solar Beam, Rock Slide, Ancient Power, and Sludge Bomb

Tangrowth has good overall stats that let it deal decent damage and tank a few hits as well. The only thing that holds it back as a Grass-type attacker is its lack of good STAB moves.

Also read: Pokemon GO: What are STAB moves and how to use them

Ad

8) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 249

249 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3865

Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Rock Smash

Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Solar Beam, Nature's Madness*, Megahorn, and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Bulu is a decent attacker in Pokemon GO PvP, especially in the Master League. It relies on the Legacy Move Nature's Madness to deal more damage than its Grass-type Charged Attacks. But it has access to the Grass-type Fast Attack Bullet Seed, which lets it build up meter for Nature's Madness far quicker.

Ad

7) Chesnaught

Chesnaught in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 201

201 Defense: 204

204 Stamina: 204

204 Max CP: 3340

Fast Attacks: Vine Whip, Low Kick, and Smack Down

Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Energy Ball, Solar Beam, Superpower, Thunder Punch, and Gyro Ball

With over 200 in each of its stats, Chesnaught is an amazing Grass-type in both PvE and PvP. It even has access to the move Frenzy Plant, which is the best Grass-type Charged Move in Pokemon GO.

6) Rillaboom

Rillaboom in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 239

239 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3758

Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Scratch

Charged Attacks: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Earth Power

Rillaboom has one of the highest attack stat of any Grass-type in Pokemon GO so far. This would put it near the top of the list, except it lacks Frenzy Plant, which would make it even better in PvP.

5) Kartana

Kartana in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 323

323 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 139

139 Max CP: 4156

Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Air Slash

Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Night Slash, Aerial Ace, and X-Scissor

Kartana's stats are very min-maxed. To balance its massive attack stat, it has a very low stamina stat. This makes it a glass cannon that is best used to deal massive damage before it gets knocked out in PvE. Alternatively, it can come in as a revenge killer after a member of its team dies in PvP.

Ad

4) Shaymin (Sky Forme)

Shaymin (Sky Forme) in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 261

261 Defense: 166

166 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4061

Fast Attacks: Magical Leaf, Hidden Power, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Seed Flare, Grass Knot, Energy Ball, and Solar Beam

Only Shaymon's Sky Forme makes it to the list, as the Land Forme doesn't have a Grass-type Fast Attack. Shaymin's legendary stats carry it a lot, making it a superb Grass-type attacker for Raids and Gyms.

3) Zarude

Zarude in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 242

242 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 4334

Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Bite

Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Energy Ball, and Dark Pulse

Zarude is another Grass-type Legendary, who is carried by its overall stats. It is not only excellent in Gyms and Raids but can perform decently in the Master League as well.

2) Venusaur

Venusaur in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 189

189 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 3075

Fast Attacks: Vine Whip and Razor Leaf

Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Sludge Bomb, Petal Blizzard, and Solar Beam.

One of the earliest Grass-types ever, Venusaur continues to maintain a solid presence in Pokemon GO. In the Great League, it continues to hold its own thanks to access to Frenzy Plant. As for PvE, having a Mega Evolution makes it one of the strongest Grass-types out there, thanks to its boosted stats.

Ad

1) Sceptile

Sceptile in Pokémon Generations (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Ad

Attack: 223

223 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3117

Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Fury Cutter

Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant*, Leaf Blade, Dragon Claw, Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, and Aerial Ace

Sceptile is at the top of the list because of a few factors. For starters, a combination of Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade makes it a very fast STAB damage dealer in Pokemon GO PvP, not even needing to use Frenzy Plant. And in PvE, just like Venusaur, its Mega Evolution is a stellar choice. Once it Mega evolves, it has the highest damage rate and output of any Grass-type Pokemon in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨