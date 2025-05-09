Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kingambit's best moveset will help you get the most value out of the creature. It debuts at 10 am local time on May 10, 2025, and will be available by evolving Bisharp. Kingambit is a Dark- and Steel-type and is one of the most powerful non-Legendaries from Generation IX. However, is it any good in Pokemon GO?

This article covers everything you need to know about Kingambit's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also covers the creature's counters and overall competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset

Kingambit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Iron Head

Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvE moveset

Dark-type attacker

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse

Steel-type attacker

Fast Attack: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Iron Head

Is Kingambit good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvP

Kingambit in Pokemon GO has an interesting defensive typing. Its stats are too high for it to be highly viable in limited CP formats like the Great League or Ultra League. It does really well in the Master League, where it beats critters like Mewtwo, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Enamorus, and Tapu Bulu.

Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvE

Kingambit can do decently as a bulky attacker in PvE battles. However, it is not winning any awards when it comes to top raiders. The creature lags behind powerful Legendaries and Megas, but can leave a mark where it hits.

Pokemon GO Kingambit: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Kingambit can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Snarl

Metal Sound

Metal Claw

The Pocket Monster can also learn these Charged Attacks:

Dark Pulse

Iron Head

X-Scissor

Focus Blast

Base stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 203

203 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost)

Pokemon GO Kingambit's strengths and weaknesses

Kingambit type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Waknesses

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Resistances

Dark

Dragon

Flying

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Normal

Rock

Steel

Poison

Psychic

The types Kingambit can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

Rock

Fairy

Psychic

Ghost

Best counters to Kingambit in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Annihilape, Malamar, Claydol

Ultra League counters: Virizion, Annihilape, Clefable, Skeledirge, Feraligatr

Master League counters: Complete Forme Zygarde, Xerneas, Rhyperior, Ho-Oh, Origin Forme Palkia

PvE counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

