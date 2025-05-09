Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kingambit's best moveset will help you get the most value out of the creature. It debuts at 10 am local time on May 10, 2025, and will be available by evolving Bisharp. Kingambit is a Dark- and Steel-type and is one of the most powerful non-Legendaries from Generation IX. However, is it any good in Pokemon GO?
This article covers everything you need to know about Kingambit's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also covers the creature's counters and overall competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset
Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Iron Head
Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvE moveset
Dark-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse
Steel-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Metal Claw
- Charged Attacks: Iron Head
Is Kingambit good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?
Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvP
Kingambit in Pokemon GO has an interesting defensive typing. Its stats are too high for it to be highly viable in limited CP formats like the Great League or Ultra League. It does really well in the Master League, where it beats critters like Mewtwo, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Enamorus, and Tapu Bulu.
Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvE
Kingambit can do decently as a bulky attacker in PvE battles. However, it is not winning any awards when it comes to top raiders. The creature lags behind powerful Legendaries and Megas, but can leave a mark where it hits.
Pokemon GO Kingambit: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Kingambit can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:
- Snarl
- Metal Sound
- Metal Claw
The Pocket Monster can also learn these Charged Attacks:
- Dark Pulse
- Iron Head
- X-Scissor
- Focus Blast
Base stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 203
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost)
Pokemon GO Kingambit's strengths and weaknesses
Waknesses
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ground
Resistances
- Dark
- Dragon
- Flying
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Rock
- Steel
- Poison
- Psychic
The types Kingambit can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:
- Rock
- Fairy
- Psychic
- Ghost
Best counters to Kingambit in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Annihilape, Malamar, Claydol
Ultra League counters: Virizion, Annihilape, Clefable, Skeledirge, Feraligatr
Master League counters: Complete Forme Zygarde, Xerneas, Rhyperior, Ho-Oh, Origin Forme Palkia
PvE counters:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
