  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 09, 2025 21:28 GMT
Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset
Pokemon GO Kingambit PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Kingambit's best moveset will help you get the most value out of the creature. It debuts at 10 am local time on May 10, 2025, and will be available by evolving Bisharp. Kingambit is a Dark- and Steel-type and is one of the most powerful non-Legendaries from Generation IX. However, is it any good in Pokemon GO?

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about Kingambit's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also covers the creature's counters and overall competitive viability.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Kingambit best moveset

Kingambit in the anime (Image via TPC)
Kingambit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvP moveset

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fast Attack: Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Iron Head

Pokemon GO Kingambit best PvE moveset

Dark-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse

Steel-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Metal Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Iron Head

Is Kingambit good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvP

Kingambit in Pokemon GO has an interesting defensive typing. Its stats are too high for it to be highly viable in limited CP formats like the Great League or Ultra League. It does really well in the Master League, where it beats critters like Mewtwo, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Enamorus, and Tapu Bulu.

Ad

Kingambit in Pokemon GO PvE

Kingambit can do decently as a bulky attacker in PvE battles. However, it is not winning any awards when it comes to top raiders. The creature lags behind powerful Legendaries and Megas, but can leave a mark where it hits.

Pokemon GO Kingambit: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Kingambit can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Ad
  • Snarl
  • Metal Sound
  • Metal Claw

The Pocket Monster can also learn these Charged Attacks:

  • Dark Pulse
  • Iron Head
  • X-Scissor
  • Focus Blast

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Base stats

  • Attack: 238
  • Defense: 203
  • Stamina: 225
  • Max CP: 4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost)

Pokemon GO Kingambit's strengths and weaknesses

Kingambit type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kingambit type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Waknesses

Ad
  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Ground

Resistances

  • Dark
  • Dragon
  • Flying
  • Ghost
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Normal
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Poison
  • Psychic

The types Kingambit can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

  • Rock
  • Fairy
  • Psychic
  • Ghost

Learn more about Kingambit's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Kingambit in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Annihilape, Malamar, Claydol

Ultra League counters: Virizion, Annihilape, Clefable, Skeledirge, Feraligatr

Master League counters: Complete Forme Zygarde, Xerneas, Rhyperior, Ho-Oh, Origin Forme Palkia

PvE counters:

  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
  • Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
  • Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
  • Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
  • Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications