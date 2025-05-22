Pokemon GO reveals Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, and Phantom Ruins for later this summer

Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, and Phantom Ruins in Summer 2025 as part of the GO Fest 2025 celebrations. These event weekends are filled with new wild encounters, six-star Max Battles, updated challenges, and plenty more.

For those unaware, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 takes place in Osaka, Japan, from May 29 to June 1, Jersey City, USA, from June 6 to June 8, and Paris, France, from June 13 to June 15. The global iteration of this year's chapter will be held on June 28 and June 29.

Pokemon GO Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, and Phantom Ruins explored

Serene Retreat

Serene Retreat in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Serene Retreat takes place in Pokemon GO between Friday, May 30, at 10 am local time and Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The wild encounters for this event will include the likes of Chimecho, Snorlax, Komala, and Hatenna, among others. 2 km egg hatches can yield Munna, Chingling, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Gigantamax Rillaboom will be making its Pokemon GO Gigantamax debut during this event. The powerful variant of the Pokemon will be available in six-star Max Battles from Saturday, May 31, at 6 am local time to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9 pm local time.

Plenty of event bonuses will be in play during Serene Retreat, like 1/2 Hatch Distance, 1.5x Hatch XP, and increased chances of encountering Shiny Munna and Shiny Morelull. Pokemon GO trainers will also have event-themed Collection Challenges, Field Research, and Paid Timed Research.

Instrumental Wonders

Instrumental Wonders in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Instrumental Wonders runs from Saturday, June 7, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Golett, Beldum, Falinks, and Tadbulb are some of the wild encounters with boosted spawn rates during the event. Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy an increased chance of encountering Shiny Ferroseed and Shiny Falinks.

Gigantamax Cinderace will make its Pokemon GO debut during Instrumental Wonders as a six-star Max Battle boss. It can be encountered between Saturday, June 7, at 6 am local time and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 9 pm local time.

Event-themed Field Research tasks, Paid Timed Research, and Collection Challenges will be active during Instrumental Wonders. Pokemon GO trainers will also get an additional 5000 XP for successfully defeating raid bosses during the event.

Phantom Ruins

Phantom Ruins in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Phantom Ruins is the third of the Summer 2025 Pokemon GO events marking GO Fest 2025 celebrations. It runs from Saturday, June 14, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Some of the wild encounters that will appear more frequently include Archen, Gothita, Sableye, and Chimecho. Incense encounters during the event will see Pokemon GO trainers encounter Sableye, Chimecho, Gothita, Rufflet, Phantump, and Greavard.

Tying it altogether, Gigantamax Inteleon will make its Pokemon GO debut in six-star Max Battles during the event. It will be available from Saturday, June 14, at 6 am local time to Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 9 pm local time.

Phantom Ruins will include event-themed Collection Challenges, Paid Timed Research, and Field Research tasks. Pokemon GO trainers will also enjoy a boosted chance of encountering Shiny Gothita and Shiny Phantump.

Today's announcement also included a brand new trailer for GO Fest 2025 Global. GO Fest 2025 tickets are available to be picked up here, with those participating in the global variant able to purchase tickets to upgrade their experience.

