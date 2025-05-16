How to use Pokemon GO RSVP planner

A new Pokemon GO RSVP planner has been introduced in the game on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM PDT. This new feature allows trainers to coordinate with other players, including their friends and family. This will be helpful for raids, especially those with stronger Pokemon that cannot be soloed.
In this article, we will guide players on how to use the Pokemon GO RSVP planner.
How can players use the Pokemon GO RSVP planner?
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
The new RSVP planner allows players to see when and where others are planning to participate in raids on the map. If a trainer selects a raid to participate in, they will be able to see a whole host of information about it. This includes:
- Time Slots
- Invites
- Reminders
- Number of Participants
- Navigation
As soon as a raid egg appears in a Gym, players can schedule it on the RSVP planner. To help with a difficult raid, players can see the number of participants for the raid at different time slots.
Additionally, players can review raids that they have scheduled on the Pokemon GO RSVP planner, locate other nearby raids to RSVP to, and be reminded to participate in them.
Players can use the Pokemon GO RSVP planner to invite other trainers
The most noteworthy feature of the RSVP planner is the ability to invite up to five trainers from around the world to participate in a raid. This even includes Shadow Raids, which are difficult to complete.
In celebration of the launch of the Pokemon GO RSVP planner, a Remote Raid Pass bundle containing two such Passes is available on the Pokemon GO Web Store for $2.99 (or equivalent local currency).
At the moment, players can use the RSVP planner for the current Pokemon GO events:
- Crown Clash and Crown Clash: Taken Over
- 5-star Raids with Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf
- Mega Gyarados Raids
It can also be used on the following upcoming events:
- Shadow Regigigas Raid Day on May 17, 2025
- Regirock Shadow Raids on May 17-18, May 24-25, and May 31- June 1, 2025
- Final Strike: GO Battle Week from May 21 to May 27, 2025
- Mega Altaria Raids on May 25, 2025
- 5-star Raids with Tapu Bulu on May 26, 2025
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Global on June 28, 2025
