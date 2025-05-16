Pokemon GO Redditor lays out their "best use of 1.1 million" Stardust

A Pokemon GO player recently shared a story about how they used their total in-game collection of 1.1 million Stardust. Redditor u/bu11fr0g recounted how they helped two families during a Community Day event. At the time, Suicune was available in Max Battles, and both families wanted to attempt capturing it. However, most of their Pocket Monsters were underleveled and not suited for the task.

This is where the original poster stepped in. They took five Dynamax Bulbasaurs from their collection, evolved them into Venusaurs, changed their movesets to Razor Leaf/Solar Beam, and leveled them up to 40. They then traded the Venusaurs to all the other players.

u/bu11fr0g then entered a Suicune Max Battle alongside them. They used two Blisseys to divert Suicune’s attention, while the others attacked with their Venusaurs. By the end of the battle, everyone had successfully obtained both a Suicune and a Venusaur.

The comment section was filled with praise for u/bu11fr0g's efforts, with many users saying this is exactly how Pokemon GO was meant to be played.

u/codenvitae2 had this to say:

"You’re a legend!! What you did today is so much more rewarding and better for the community than getting 10 Suicune with a big group of level 40+."

u/Iragemonster appreciated the original poster’s efforts and said they had done something similar for a friend.

"We need more Pokémon Go players like this. Me and a friend did something similar today at our local park. We're both level 50 with solid max Pokémon, we would start a group and get the Suicune down to red and then back out and then help another group. We did this for about 2 hours this morning and they were very appreciative for the raids. Thank you for sharing, glad there's others like this."

u/Putrid_Hat_3023 echoed similar thoughts:

Meanwhile, u/TheBustyFriend wanted to honor the original poster:

"You should give us some tidbit of info that we can carry on to honor you. Let us name a suicune BullFrog or something. This is just so badass. Like, Hell's Angels bikers running into a burning building to save a baby levels of badass. I'm 32 and hope to be like you when I grow up lol"

The original poster responded:

Pokemon GO: Stardust and its uses

Stardust in the mainline Pokemon games (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Stardust is an in-game currency that players can use for multiple purposes. These include powering up Pocket Monsters, trading with other trainers, learning a second Charged Attack, and purifying Shadow Pokemon.

Players can get Stardust from catching critters, hatching Eggs, doing stuff at Gyms, opening Gifts from Friends, battling, and participating in the weekly Adventure Sync.

