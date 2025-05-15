Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas will be the focus of this month's Shadow Raid Day. On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Shadow Regigigas will appear in Raids from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. As this form of Regigigas might have higher Attack, Defense, or HP, players would love to know the best possible moveset for this 'mon as well as its best counters.

This article will cover all the relevant information about Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas with regards to its viability in PvP and PvE.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas Raid Day (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Hidden Power (Ice)

Hidden Power (Ice) Charged Attacks: Focus Blast and Thunder

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt

Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Giga Impact

Is Shadow Regigigas good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO PvP

This Legendary from Generation IV struggles in PvP. Normal isn't a particularly useful typing; plus, Hidden Power isn't a very reliable move for dealing damage or generating meter for Charged Attacks. It can be a useful Girantina (Origin) check if invested with Candy XL.

Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO PvE

As a Normal-type Attacker, it is one of the best, especially with access to STAB Frustration and Giga Impact. Unfortunately, Normal isn't a very useful typing to bring to Raids or to attack Gyms, and Regigigas cannot defend Gyms.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas: All moves and stats

The following Fast Attacks can be used by Shadow Regigigas:

Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power

Also, this giant learns these Charged Attacks:

Frustration

Giga Impact

Thunder

Focus Blast

Base Stats:

Attack: 287

287 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 221

221 Max CP: 4913

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas' strengths and weaknesses

Shadow Regigigas type matchups (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

Fighting

Resistances

Ghost

Types that Shadow Regigigas can hit for super effective damage

None

To learn more about Shadow Regigigas' type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Great League Counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Drapion (Shadow), Cradily, Lapras

Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Giratina (Altered), Feraligatr

Master League Counters: Xerneas, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Palkia (Origin)

PvE Counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Mega Heracross with Counter and Upper Hand

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword*

Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat

