Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas will be the focus of this month's Shadow Raid Day. On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Shadow Regigigas will appear in Raids from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. As this form of Regigigas might have higher Attack, Defense, or HP, players would love to know the best possible moveset for this 'mon as well as its best counters.
This article will cover all the relevant information about Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas with regards to its viability in PvP and PvE.
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas: Best moveset
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Hidden Power (Ice)
- Charged Attacks: Focus Blast and Thunder
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Giga Impact
Also read: Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset and counters: Is it any good?
Is Shadow Regigigas good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO PvP
This Legendary from Generation IV struggles in PvP. Normal isn't a particularly useful typing; plus, Hidden Power isn't a very reliable move for dealing damage or generating meter for Charged Attacks. It can be a useful Girantina (Origin) check if invested with Candy XL.
Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO PvE
As a Normal-type Attacker, it is one of the best, especially with access to STAB Frustration and Giga Impact. Unfortunately, Normal isn't a very useful typing to bring to Raids or to attack Gyms, and Regigigas cannot defend Gyms.
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas: All moves and stats
The following Fast Attacks can be used by Shadow Regigigas:
- Zen Headbutt
- Hidden Power
Also, this giant learns these Charged Attacks:
- Frustration
- Giga Impact
- Thunder
- Focus Blast
Base Stats:
- Attack: 287
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 221
- Max CP: 4913
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas' strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Fighting
Resistances
- Ghost
Types that Shadow Regigigas can hit for super effective damage
- None
To learn more about Shadow Regigigas' type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO
Great League Counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Drapion (Shadow), Cradily, Lapras
Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Giratina (Altered), Feraligatr
Master League Counters: Xerneas, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Palkia (Origin)
PvE Counters:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Upper Hand
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword*
- Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨