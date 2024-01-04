Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion PvP and PvE: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

HIsuian Typhlosion is making its Pokemon GO debut on January 14 for its Raid Day event. From 2 pm to 5 pm local time, Hisuian Typhlosion will be available from 3-star Raid Battles. In addition, this event will increase the cap on Remote Raiding to 20 for the day, as well as granting players a better chance at finding its shiny variant.

However, many players may be wondering if it will have any use in the game's PvP and PvE scenes. Since it is not yet available in the game as of writing, this article will speculate on how Hisuian Typhlosion will perform in the various battles the mobile game offers.

Best PvE moveset for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Official imagery for Pokemon Legends: Arcues showcasing Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via Game Freak)

PvE in the game features two distinct movesets for both attacking gyms and defending them. For attacking, Hisuian Typhlosion's best moveset is Hex and Shadow Ball. This grants it the highest amount of damage output due to the same-type attack bonus.

For defending, Hisuian Typhlosion's best moveset is Hex and Fire Punch. This not only allows Hisuian Typhlosion to attack with a wide variety of coverage but also allows it to spam Charged Attacks thanks to Fire Punch's low energy cost.

Best PvP moveset for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

For competitive play, Hisuian Typhlosion's best moveset is Hex, Shadow Ball, and Fire Punch. This will ensure that it can unleash an onslaught of fast and strong Charged Attacks. Thanks to its dual typing, Typhlosion has a decent amount of coverage and damage, thanks to the same-type attack bonus.

Is Hisuian Typhlosion good in Pokemon GO?

Typhlosion is very similar to its standard Johtonian form but with a few upsides of its own. Thanks to its secondary Ghost typing, it has a longer list of great match-ups, with its additional typing granting it some different resistances and weaknesses compared to its other form.

Since it is not yet available in the mobile game, it is difficult to guess exactly where it will be in the competitive scene, but it would appear to be slightly better than its base form, which was already a great Fire-type in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

Hisuian Typhlosion's strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Typhlosion is a Ghost and Fire-type, which makes it weak to the following types:

Dark

Ghost

Rock

Ground

Water

Hisuian Typhlosion resists attacks of the following elements:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

All moves that Hisuian Typhlosion can learn in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Typhlosion can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast Attacks

Hex

Ember

Charged Attacks

Shadow Ball

Fire Punch

Wild Charge

Overheat

Best counters for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Here are the best counters you can use against Hisuian Typhlosion once it debuts on its Raid Day event:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Rampardos

It is important to note that these counters are merely suggestions. After learning what types deal super-effective damage against the boss, you can easily structure a team that capitalizes on Hisuian Typhlosion's weaknesses.