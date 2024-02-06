Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye PvP and PvE: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

What are Hisuian Decidueye's best movesets and counters in Pokemon GO, and is it any good? Trainers are surely asking themselves this question as they take on raids to catch it during its February 11 Raid Hour. Hisuian Decidueye has an interesting Grass/Fighting type combination while having some pretty solid stats overall for a Hisuian starter Pokemon.

However, depending on whether Pokemon GO players will use Hisuian Decidueye for PvE or PvP battles, a different moveset might be required to ensure its effectiveness. On the flip side, if players are battling Hisuian Decidueye anywhere, there are a plethora of counters to help defeat it. Then that just leaves the question of whether this Grass/Fighting-type is worth investing in.

What is the best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Decidueye has access to six total moves in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting type in Pokemon GO, it has access to a few moves outside its elemental types. Moreover, while Hisuian Decidueye's moves are pretty well-rounded regarding damage and energy generation, optimizing the proper moveset for the right battle arena will maximize this starter Pokemon's battle capabilities.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye best moveset for PvP

Whenever a Pokemon GO player is using a creature for PvP, it's wise to pick up a second Charged Attack to increase the different enemy types it can counter, even if they don't match the user's type(s) and trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The same applies to Hisuian Decidueye, whose best PvP Fast Move might not match its elemental types.

For PvP environments, it's recommended to utilize Psycho Cut (Fast), Trailblaze (Charged), and Aura Sphere (Charged). Psycho Cut deals less damage than Magical Leaf but is a faster and spammier attack. Meanwhile, Trailblaze is a cheaper option to Energy Ball without much damage dropoff, and Aura Sphere can counter enemy Ice-type Pokemon, which can cause trouble for Hisuian Decidueye.

In case Pokemon GO fans are curious about Hisuian Decidueye's remaining learnable moves, they can find its full move list below:

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type)

Magical Leaf (Grass-type)

Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Energy Ball (Grass-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Trailblaze (Grass-type)

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye best PvE moveset

Since Grass- and Fighting-type moves trigger STAB for Hisuian Decidueye, and since it lacks a Fighting-type Fast Move, it's best to lean on this Pokemon as a Grass-type raid/gym attacker in PvE.

In this context, it's recommended to use Magical Leaf (Fast) and Trailblaze (Charged) for a damage per second (DPS) value of 381.8.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye: Best counters

Flying-types like Rayquaza are a nightmare for Decidueye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to its Grass/Fighting-typing, Hisuian Decidueye has several weaknesses to exploit. Flying types will deal the most damage (256%) but have weaknesses compared to other types, bringing the pain with a 160% supereffective damage increase. Keep these counters in mind regardless of whether Hisuian Decidueye is faced in PvP or PvE:

Hisuian Decidueye's type - Grass/Fighting

- Grass/Fighting Hisuian Decidueye is weak against - Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. Flying moves deal 256% damage, while all other types will deal 160%

- Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. Flying moves deal 256% damage, while all other types will deal 160% Hisuian Decidueye counters - Rayquaza, Moltres, Staraptor, Yveltal, Honchkrow, Unfezant, Charizard, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Tornadus, Braviary/Hisuian Braviary, Articuno/Galarian Articuno, Mewtwo, Bombirdier, Toucannon

- Rayquaza, Moltres, Staraptor, Yveltal, Honchkrow, Unfezant, Charizard, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Tornadus, Braviary/Hisuian Braviary, Articuno/Galarian Articuno, Mewtwo, Bombirdier, Toucannon Other Hisuian Decidueye notes - As previously noted, if you're taking on Hisuian Decidueye, Flying-type Pokemon/moves will be your staunchest ally, but don't relent to use other super effective types if they're readily available, and Flying-types are not.

Hisuian Decidueye catch CP in Pokemon GO

When caught during its Raid Day event, Hisuian Decidueye is projected to have a catch Combat Power (CP) of 1579 - 1655 CP when not boosted by weather and a range of 1974 - 2069 CP when Weather Boosted by sunny or cloudy weather. At level 50, Hisuian Decidueye's maximum possible CP is 3,275.

Is Hisuian Decidueye good in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Decidueye can be a capable combatant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Compared to most Grass-type starters, Hisuian Decidueye sports very impressive Grass-type DPS in PvE, only losing out to Meowscarada, and it holds up very well against the Grass-type meta at large, only losing out to Kartana, Zarude, and Shaymin (Sky Forme). Given this information, Hisuian Decidueye is a very effective PvE pick as a raid and gym attacker.

Moreover, when implementing Fighting-type moves like Aura Sphere, Hisuian Decidueye can also perform well in PvP thanks to its base Attack (258) and Defense (326) stats. Catching it in raids keeps it out of the Great League CP bracket, but it can be a commendable fighter in the Ultra League.

Hisuian Decidueye is an effective pick where Grass-type starters are concerned, even if it doesn't pack the firepower of some of its legendary and mythical counterparts in the Grass/Fighting-type category.

