Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott PvP and PvE: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Hisuian Samurott has made its debut in Pokemon GO through its Raid Day event. Unlike its regular version, Hisuian Samurott is a Dark- and Water-type Pocket Monster. However, it does not have access to Hydro Cannon yet. So, assessing Hisuian Samurott’s viability in GO is essential before taking it to the battlefield.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Hisuian Samurott for GO’s PvP and PvE battles. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters that you can use against Hisuian Samurott in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott and Samurott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Hisuian Samurott

The best offensive PvE moveset for Hisuian Samurott in GO is Snarl as the Fast move, along with Razor Shell and Dark Pulse as the Charged moves.

Your best option is to use Snarl and Razor Shell as the main moves for Hisuian Samurott. Since they match the elemental typing, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Hisuian Samurott

Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Razor Shell and X-Scissor as the Charged moves, is the best defensive PvE moveset for Hisuian Samurott in this game.

Best PvP moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

Snarl as the Fast move, along with Razor Shell and Dark Pulse as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO.

Is Hisuian Samurott good in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Samurott has similar stats to its regular variant. However, it does not have a good moveset yet. Considering that it just made its debut, we can expect this Pocket Monster to receive a good Community Day exclusive move in the future.

For instance, if Hisuian Samurott receives Hydro Cannon, it is going to be a great attacker, but till that happens, it is better to stick to the normal variant of this Pokemon.

Hisuian Samurott’s strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Samurott is a Dark- and Water-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Bug

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Hisuian Samurott is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Ice

Psychic

Steel

Water

All moves that Hisuian Samurott can learn in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Hisuian Samurott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Snarl

Waterfall

Fury Cutter

Charged moves:

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Dark Pulse

Razor Shell

Icy Wind

X-Scissor

Best counters for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Hisuian Samurott if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Sceptile

Terrakion

Kartana

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Xurkitree

Keldeo

Mega Alakazam

Lucario

Venusaur

Zekrom

There are a lot of other counters that you can use against Hisuian Samurott. It comes down to personal preference, but these are a few that work best against this beast.