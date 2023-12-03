"Don’t miss your chance to encounter Raid bugs": Pokemon GO player's prophecy turns true as game server down during Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

Pokemon GO and glitches go all the way back to 2016. Ever since the early days of release, the game has seen a fair share of issues that hampered players' quality of life. From shinies not being turned on for an event or glitches that won’t let people get in the game, players have been through a lot.

Pokemon GO players have been experiencing connectivity issues during the ongoing Hiusian Samurott Raid Day event, which was predicted by a trainer on Twitter. They said:

"Stay sharp, Niantic! Don’t miss your chance to encounter Raid bugs and white glitches that are still happening in Raids!!! Better fix Raids ASAP!”

This article shows how the community reacted to the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day glitch.

Pokemon GO player predicted a bug-filled Hisuian Samurott Raid Day that made the community upset

The official X (previously known as Twitter) account of Pokemon GO posted a trailer about the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. It reads:

“Stay sharp, Trainers! Don’t miss your chance to encounter Hisuian Samurott in raids on December 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.”

Sadly, players worldwide faced a game-breaking glitch where nobody could join Hisuian Samurott raids.

As mentioned, a trainer predicted that a flawless event would not be delivered and the Hisuian Samurott Raids would be plagued with bugs, and that's exactly what happened.

People couldn't enter the game, and those who managed to do so couldn't access anything. From opening the friend list or doing basic in-game tasks like spinning PokeStops, nothing seemed to be functional.

How the Pokemon GO community responded to the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day glitches

Everyone was furious as this event was supposed to mark the debut of a brand-new Pocket Monster, and this level of execution left them disappointed. People expressed their dissent toward this major bug on Reddit, where OG players from 2017 commented that not much has changed since they first started playing Pokemon GO. They said:

“As someone who played in 2017 then stopped and only reinstalled a month ago, it’s good to see nothing much has changed on the server side.”

Niantic's support page posted that it is looking into login issues and would allow trainers to enjoy the event for an additional hour.

Players were baffled when everyone had premium items like Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces activated to make the most out of the Raid Day bonuses. Niantic made no mention of compensating players for lost items.

Popular Pokemon GO content creator ItsFleeceKing replied to this post by saying that an additional hour would not compensate for the lost premium items like Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, and Remote Raid Passes. They also expressed frustration about the repeated glitches in new events and how nothing has changed since the game's release.

Despite the perpetual bugs, players continue to show their support for the game.