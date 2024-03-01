Can you evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO?

Whether you can evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO is something players might be wondering about, as the Ultra Beast makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game. The Poison Pin Pokemon is now available in Niantic's mobile game via the World of Wonders seasonal Special Research.

At the moment, it is not possible to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO. However, this might change soon. This article covers everything you need to know about the addition of Poipole and its potential evolution mechanics in the AR-based game.

Is it possible to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO?

At the time of writing, you cannot evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO. The evolve button is absent in the menu that shows stats and moves.

However, the Ultra Beast Resurgence video depicts the evolved form, which suggests that its arrival in the game is impending. It will most likely happen before the World of Wonders season is over.

While you are waiting to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO, check out their typing, stats, and potential move pools.

Poipole

Type: Poison

Poison Attack: 145

145 Defense: 133

133 Stamina: 167

167 Max. CP: 1,854

1,854 Fast Attacks: Peck and Poison Jab

Peck and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger, Sludge Bomb, and Sludge Wave

Naganadel

Type: Poison and Dragon

Poison and Dragon Attack: 263

263 Defense: 159

159 Stamina: 177

177 Max. CP: 3,587

3,587 Potential Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Poison Jab

Air Slash and Poison Jab Potential Charged Attacks: Acrobatics, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, Sludge Bomb

According to databases like Pokemon GO Wiki and Bulbapedia, it will cost 200 Candy to evolve Poipole into Naganadel when the evolution button finally arrives. You can also consider setting Poipole as your Buddy so that you can start collecting Candy to evolve it into Naganadel and then power it up.

How do you get Poipole in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Poipole in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

To get Poipole in Pokemon GO, you must complete the first part of the World of Wonders Special Research. It has the following tasks:

Catch 20 Pokémon

Spin 10 PokéStops

Transfer 10 Pokémon

This is only the first part. Completing the second part rewards you with 25 Candy, which will come in handy when you can finally evolve the critter. The upcoming parts might offer more to help you out in the evolution process.

If you are looking for Shiny Poipole, you would be disappointed as the Ultra Beast is presently shiny-locked.

