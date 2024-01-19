Pokemon GO Annihilape: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Annihilape has arrived in Pokemon GO, and many players want to know its best moveset, counters, and, above all, if it is any good in Niantic's AR-based mobile game. The critter is one of the most popular new releases from the Generation IX main series titles, making its debut during the Raging Battles event highly exciting for trainers.

This article goes over Anihillape's best moveset, counters, and whether it is any good in PvP and PvE settings in Pokemon GO.

Best PvP moveset for Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Annihilape in the main series games (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Annihilape for GO Battle League includes Counter as the Fast Attack and Night Slash and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks.

Counter is one of the best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO, drawing a balance between damage and energy generation. Taking into consideration STAB, the two-turn Fighting-type move deals 4.8 damage per turn and generates 3.5 energy.

With this Fast Attack, it takes 10 turns or five Counters to reach the first Night Slash, which is quite fast. Night Slash deals 50 damage at 35 energy and has a 12.5% chance of increasing the user's attack by two stages.

For Annihilape's second Charged Attack, Shadow Ball is the way to go. With STAB, the move deals 120 base damage at only 55 energy. Even if it hits neutrally, thanks to the Pocket Monster's impressive Attack stat, Shadow Ball hits really hard.

Is Annihilape good in GO Battle League?

Annihilape has impressive Attack and Stamina stats that are backed up by respectable Defenses. Additionally, it has a great combination of STAB Fast and Charged Attacks combined with low-energy coverage. Its Fighting and Ghost typing is also unique.

All of these things make Annihilape a top-meta pick for trainer battles in the game. While it is eligible for all three main formats, it appears that the Ultra League of GO Battle League is where it will fare the best, given the extra bulk it gets.

Best PvE moveset for Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Counter and Close Combat are Annihilape's best attacking moves for PvE battles in Niantic's AR-based mobile game. Although Shadow Ball as the Charged Attack deals more damage, you would want to use Annihilape against critters weak to Fighting-type moves. Of these, Dark and Normal-type Pocket Monsters resist Shadow Ball, making Close Combat the next best option.

This combination of attacks deals 13.94 damage per second (DPS) neutrally and has a total damage output of 479.9. These moves are boosted by Cloudy weather.

For defending Gyms, the combination of Counter and Shadow Ball is the best. It outputs 15.71 DPS and has a total damage output of 540.9.

Is Annihilape good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Annihilape has a very high Attack stat, and it has access to strong Fighting and Ghost-type moves. Therefore, it excels as a Fighting-type attacker and Defender in Gyms and raid battles.

Which moves can Annihilape learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Annihilape can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Counter

Low Kick

This creature can learn these Charged Attacks:

Low Sweep

Close Combat

Ice Punch

Shadow Ball

Night Slash

Annihilape's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Annihilape has four resistances, which are:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Poison

Rock

This Pocket Monster's two weaknesses are:

Fairy

Ghost

Psychic

Flying

The elemental types that Annihilape can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Rock

Steel

Dark

Ice

Psychic

Ghost

Best counters to Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Mantine, Shadow and regular Gligar, Sableye, Venusaur, Shadow Alolan Ninetales (with Charm), Frosslass, Jellicent

Ultra League counters: Jellicent, Altered Forme Giratina, Gliscor, Granbull, Skeledirge, Trevenant, Talonflame, Charizard

PvE counters: Gadevoir, Granbull, Togekiss, Gengar, Origin Forme Giratina, Chandelure, Alakazam, Mewtwo, Rayqyaza, Shadow Staraptor

Annihilape's shiny form will also be available during this period. Check out how to get Shiny Annihilape in Pokemon GO.

