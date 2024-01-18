How to get Shiny Annihilape in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Raging Battles event is all set to debut the anticipated Annihilape and its shiny form this January. You might be excited to partake in the event to catch them, which starts at 10 am local time on January 19, 2024, and concludes at 8 pm local time on January 24, 2023. However, there is an evolution requirement that you must meet, and if you fail to do that, you cannot trigger the evolution.

That said, you will be guided in this article on how you can get a Shiny Annihilape, what the requirements are, how to meet them, and so on.

Pokemon GO: Shiny Annihilape encounter guide

Way to find Shiny Annihilape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get Shiny Annihilape in Pokemon GO Raging Battles by catching a Shiny Primeape or a Shiny Mankey. Finding them in the game is extremely difficult, given their irregular spawn rate.

The first way to get the critter is to find a Shiny Mankey from wild encounters. The second is to win Primeape Raids. You must note that the encounter isn’t guaranteed, so the chances depend entirely on luck.

Wild encounters

The Raging Battles event's main focus is the debut of Annihilape, but it’s not an actual feature. You must catch any of its pre-evolved forms in the event and then evolve them to get it. Capturing a Shiny Mankey in Pokemon GO is one of your primary priorities. However, remember that catching up with its spawn rate in the wild is challenging.

There are two lure items in the game that can attract wild Pokemon to your spot. One is the Lure Module, and the other is the Incense. While the former can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop, the latter can be used on a player. Once you run these items, its effect can lure any Pokemon. If you’re lucky, you can get a Shiny Mankey.

Three-star raids

The Pokemon GO three-star raids of the Raging Battles feature Primeape. It is a solo Fighting-type Pokemon, which is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. You must build its raid counters revolving around these weaknesses and defeat the boss. Here is the list of counters you can use to defeat Primeape:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Latios with Confusion and Psystrike

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

After beating the boss, the nearby location of the Gym that hosts Primeape Raids will be Primeape's spawn area. While some might find a Shiny Primeape that evolves into a Shiny Annihilape, others might not. So, those who want to get the latter will have to win as many raids as possible to have an encounter chance.

How to evolve Shiny Mankey into Shiny Primeape into Shiny Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Annihilape evolution process (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, you can feed 50 Candy to Shiny Mankey to evolve it into Shiny Primeape. Then, you’ll need to give 100 Candy to the latter and defeat 30 Psychic or Ghost-type Pokemon with Primeape as your Buddy to evolve it into Shiny Annihilape.

Note that it's important to defeat the Pokemon, but it's not required to beat them using the Shiny Primeape.

