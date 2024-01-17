5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Raging Battle

The new Pokemon GO Raging Battle event brings various Fighting-type creatures into focus, including a few rare finds. The main highlight is arguably Annihilape, the Rage Pokemon. The event also features the Therian forms of Thundurus and Landorus in five-star raids, as well as Gyarados and Primeape in three-star raids.

In Raging Battle, players can obtain Pocket Monsters from wild encounters, Pokemon eggs, raids, Field Research tasks, and collection challenges. This article takes a look at five rare creatures to capture in the event.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Catch rare Pokemon like Landorus, Thundurus, and Gyarados in Pokemon GO Raging Battle

1) Primeape and Annihilape

Rare Primeape and Annihilape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primeape and Annihilape are the highlights of this Pokemon GO event. The latter is a debutant, but the former is needed to trigger its evolution.

Players can challenge Primeape in three-star raid battles. The creature is a Fighting-type species, which means it is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type picks. Raiders can build their battle counters revolving around these weaknesses and defeat the Pocket Monster.

Here are the best counters for Primeape raids:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Latios with Confusion and Psystrike

After getting a Primeape, players must defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokemon. This is the evolution requirement to get an Annihilape. Furthermore, the evolving process may also require 100 Candies.

It’s worth stating that the Pig Monkey is barely featured in raids, making it a rare Pokemon. So, trainers should make sure to catch it during Raging Battle. Its shiny form is also available, but players will need to be lucky to find it.

2) Gyarados

Rare Gyarados in Raging Battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gyarados appears as a three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO's Raging Battle event. Like Primeape, this creature is rarely introduced in raids. The reason is that the Pocket Monster’s pre-evolved form, Magikarp, demands 400 Candy to trigger evolution. So, it makes sense not to feature it often to make it a rare encounter. Additionally, collecting such a high number of Candies is very difficult.

Now, let’s move on to how to get Gyarados. The Pokemon is a dual Flying and Water-type critter vulnerable to Electric (2x) and Rock-type attacks. Players can take it down by focusing on its weaknesses.

Here are the 10 ideal counters to win Pokemon GO Gyarados raids:

Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch and Volt Charge

Mega Manectric with Mega Fang and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Maneczone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zapcannon

After defeating the creature, trainers can use Poke Balls to catch it. Its shiny variant is also available. Check out this detailed Gyarados raid guide to know more.

3) Mega Medicham

Medicham is rare in Raging Battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Medicham appears as a Mega raid boss during this Pokemon GO event. Players can defeat it to get its regular form, Medicham. It’s important to note that they will only get Medicham and not its Mega form from raids.

Here is a list of 10 counters for Mega Medicham:

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball.

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Raikou with Thundershock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thundershock and Discharge

Shadow Mega with Thundershock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thundershock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Once players win the Mega Raids, they will receive Medicham and its Mega Energy.

4) Throh and Sawk

Rare Thorh and Sawk in GO Raging Battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throh and Sawk are both Fighting-type region-exclusive creatures in Pokemon GO. Due to this fact, they are both rare Pocket Monsters. Their appearance is uncommon, and they cannot normally be encountered in the wild.

Fortunately, the Raging Battle event is bringing the pair back as wild encounters. These creatures are super effective against Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, and Dark-type Pokemon.

The best strategy that players can follow to catch wild Pocket Monsters in this event is to make use of Pokemon GO's Lure Modules and Incense. This will lure multiple creatures, including rare ones, to their location.

Throh and Sawk might also appear near the trainers’ Map View, thanks to this strategy. When they do, players can use Poke Ball to catch them.

5) Landorus and Thundurus (Therian forms)

Rare Landorus and Thundurus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Therian forms of Landorus and Thundurus in Pokemon GO are members of the Forces of Nature. Both are rare Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO and the mainline games. The Raging Battle event will organize their five-star raids. Players can partake in the raids and defeat them. Upon doing so, they can trigger their encounters.

Here are five raid counters for Landorus (Therian):

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Here are five raid counters for Thundurus (Therian):

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

These are the five rare capturable Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Raging Battle. Players can also get Mega Steelix from Mega Raids and other uncommon critters from low-tier raids and in the wild.

