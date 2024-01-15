How to solo defeat Gyarados in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The Raging Battle event is bringing Gyarados back in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. This is your chance to get the Pokemon without evolving Magikarp. Its evolution requires 400 Candy, which is a challenging and time-consuming process. However, you can opt for another reliable option, i.e., to defeat Gyarados. There are two ways to go about this. One is to attempt solo, and the other is with friends.

Statistically, you can win 3-star raids alone, but there is a condition. The party you’ll prepare for the battle must be incredibly robust. With that said, this article details everything a solo player must know to win Gyarados raids.

How to defeat Gyarados alone in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Can you solo Gyarados? (Image via TPC)

You can solo beat Gyarados in raids by using counters it is weak against. The critter is a dual Water and Flying-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to Electric and Rock-type moves. In addition, it resists Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks - so exclude them from your raid team.

Gyarados as a Pokemon GO 3-star raid boss: Combat Power, stats, movesets, and more

As a 3-star raid boss, Gyarados has the following stats.

Health Points (HP): 3600

3600 Combat Power (CP) : 10,345

: 10,345 Attack : 237

: 237 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina : 216

: 216 Fast Move : Bite, Dragon Tail, Dragon Breath, and Waterfall

: Bite, Dragon Tail, Dragon Breath, and Waterfall Charged Move: Twister, Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Outrage, Dragon Pump, and Crunch

Pokemon GO: Best counters for Gyarados

Use the counters below (Image via TPC)

As mentioned earlier, Gyarados in Pokemon GO is weak to Electric and Rock-type attacks. Remember, Electric-type moves do double the damage than Rock. Thus, you should prioritize the former.

Here is a list of the best raid parties for solo trainers.

Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch and Volt Charge

Mega Manectric with Mega Fang and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Maneczone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zapcannon

The above Pokemon and their move pool are all Electric-type. The reason to do so is to enable the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. It activates when the Pocket Monster’s type matches the move’s type. This mechanism deals significant damage to Gyarados.

Additionally, note that you should stock up on Max Revives. You will want to heal your ideal counters quickly to get them back to fights.

