Pokemon GO week overview (January 1 - January 7): New Year's 2024, Rowlet Community Day, Lustrous Odyssey & more

This week in Pokemon GO, trainers will get to enjoy the offerings of New Year's 2024, Rowlet Community Day, and Lustrous Offerings. There are plenty for them to explore, catch, and evolve.

With the Season of Timeless Travels in full swing, the second month has several things for players to get excited about. We have gathered everything that they will get in the first week of January 2024.

Pokemon GO this week overview: New Year's 2024, Rowlet Community Day, Lustrous Odyssey & more await players

New Year's 2024

Expand Tweet

New Year's 2024 runs from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing ribbons.

Rowlet Community Day

Expand Tweet

Rowlet Community Day takes place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The featured pocket monster will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during that period.

There are event bonuses, raid battles, and community day moves involved in the occasion. Check out our Rowlet Community Day guide to learn more.

Lustrous Odyssey

Expand Tweet

Lustrous Odyssey takes place from Saturday, January 6, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 10, at 8 pm local time. It will mark the debut of Dusk Form Lycanroc into the mix. It is the third and most elusive evolution of Rockruff.

Lustrous Odyssey will also bring event bonuses like Buddy Pokemon more frequently bringing Souvenirs to players.

Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour takes place on Tuesday, January 2, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It featured Castform, with an event bonus of 2x Catch XP.

This week's Raid Hour takes place on Wednesday, January 3, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It features Buzzwole in the Americas, Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific regions, and Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule for this week in Pokemon GO is as follows:

December 29 to January 5

January 5 to January 12

Ultra League

Great League Remix

5-star, Shadow, and Mega Raid bosses

The raid bosses that Pokemon GO trainers will meet this week are as follows:

5-star Raids

Regigigas (shiny encounter available) [from December 23 to January 1]

Buzzwole in the Americas (shiny encounter available) [from January 1 to January 10]

Xurkitree in the Asia-Pacific region (shiny encounter available) [from January 1 to January 10]

Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (shiny encounter available) [from January 1 to January 10]

Shadow Raids

Shadow Moltres

Mega Raids

Mega Glalie (shiny encounter available) [from December 23 to January 1]

Mega Ampharos (shiny encounter available) [from January 1 to January 10]

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters