5 best Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition format is returning to the GO Battle League on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm PT. You will not be able to use Pocket Monsters that have a Combat Power (CP) higher than 1,500 in it. Besides this, only Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pokemon are allowed in this format of the GO Battle League.

This article will mention the best teams you can use in this cycle of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO.

(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)

Top Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Shadow Flygon, Galarian Weezing, and Registeel

Team 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company(

Best way to play with this team in this Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Shadow Flygon in the Lead

Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap

Registeel as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Flygon Mud Shot Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands Galarian Weezing Fairy Wind Play Rough, Brutal Swing Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

Defensive Typing

This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Rock, Poison, and Normal elemental typings.

This team is weak to Ground and Ice elemental typings.

Offensive typing

This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.

It is most effective against Rock, Normal, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ice, and Water elemental typings.

2) Registeel, Azumarill, and Shadow Flygon

Team 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in the upcoming iteration of Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:

Registeel in the Lead

Azumarill as the Safe Swap

Shadow Flygon as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* Azumarill Bubble Ice Beam, Play Rough Shadow Flygon Mud Shot Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands

Defensive typing

This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Poison, Normal, Flying, Water, Steel, Rock, and Psychic elemental typings.

This team is weak to Ground-type moves.

Offensive typing

This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.

It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Normal, and Rock elemental typings.

3) Dragonite, Melmetal, and Registeel

Team 3 for the in the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team is:

Dragonite in the Lead

Melmetal as the Safe Swap

Registeel as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Dragonite Dragon Breath Dragon Claw, Superpower Melmetal Thunder Shock Superpower, Rock Slide Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

Defensive typing

This team is strong against Grass, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, and Psychic elemental typings.

This team is weak against Fighting and Fire elemental typings.

Offensive typing

This team can do Super Effective damage against 10 of 18 elemental typings.

It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fire, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Water elemental typings.

4) Tapu Fini, Lucario, and Escavalier

Team 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ideal way to play this team in Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:

Tapu Fini in the Lead

Lucario as the Safe Swap

Escavalier as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Tapu Fini Water Gun Surf, Moonblast Lucario Counter Blaze Kick, Shadow Ball Escavalier Counter Drill Run, Megahorn

Defensive typing

This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water elemental typings.

This team is weak against Electric, Fire, and Ground elemental typings.

Offensive typing

This team is Super Effective against 15 of 18 elemental typings.

It is best against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ground, Ice, Rock, and Steel elemental typings.

5) Registeel, Galarian Weezing, and Clefable

Team 5 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's how to best use this party in upcoming iteration of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO:

Registeel in the Lead

Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap

Clefable as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* Galarian Weezing Fairy Wind Play Rough, Brutal Swing Clefable Fairy Wind Moonblast, Meteor Mash

Defensive typing

This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Rock.

This team is weak against Fire, Ground, and Steel.

Offensive typing

This team is Super Effective against 12 of 18 elemental typings.

It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ice, Normal, and Rock elemental typings

These are some of the best teams you can use in this Fantasy Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

