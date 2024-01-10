5 best Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition format is returning to the GO Battle League on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm PT. You will not be able to use Pocket Monsters that have a Combat Power (CP) higher than 1,500 in it. Besides this, only Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pokemon are allowed in this format of the GO Battle League.
This article will mention the best teams you can use in this cycle of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO.
(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)
Top Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League
1) Shadow Flygon, Galarian Weezing, and Registeel
Best way to play with this team in this Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- Shadow Flygon in the Lead
- Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap
- Registeel as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
Defensive Typing
- This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Rock, Poison, and Normal elemental typings.
- This team is weak to Ground and Ice elemental typings.
Offensive typing
- This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.
- It is most effective against Rock, Normal, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ice, and Water elemental typings.
2) Registeel, Azumarill, and Shadow Flygon
The best way to play with this team in the upcoming iteration of Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:
- Registeel in the Lead
- Azumarill as the Safe Swap
- Shadow Flygon as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
Defensive typing
- This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Poison, Normal, Flying, Water, Steel, Rock, and Psychic elemental typings.
- This team is weak to Ground-type moves.
Offensive typing
- This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.
- It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Normal, and Rock elemental typings.
3) Dragonite, Melmetal, and Registeel
The best way to play with this team is:
- Dragonite in the Lead
- Melmetal as the Safe Swap
- Registeel as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
Defensive typing
- This team is strong against Grass, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, and Psychic elemental typings.
- This team is weak against Fighting and Fire elemental typings.
Offensive typing
- This team can do Super Effective damage against 10 of 18 elemental typings.
- It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fire, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Water elemental typings.
4) Tapu Fini, Lucario, and Escavalier
The ideal way to play this team in Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:
- Tapu Fini in the Lead
- Lucario as the Safe Swap
- Escavalier as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
Defensive typing
- This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water elemental typings.
- This team is weak against Electric, Fire, and Ground elemental typings.
Offensive typing
- This team is Super Effective against 15 of 18 elemental typings.
- It is best against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ground, Ice, Rock, and Steel elemental typings.
5) Registeel, Galarian Weezing, and Clefable
Here's how to best use this party in upcoming iteration of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO:
- Registeel in the Lead
- Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap
- Clefable as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
Defensive typing
- This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Rock.
- This team is weak against Fire, Ground, and Steel.
Offensive typing
- This team is Super Effective against 12 of 18 elemental typings.
- It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ice, Normal, and Rock elemental typings
These are some of the best teams you can use in this Fantasy Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.
