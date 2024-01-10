Pokemon
5 best Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jan 10, 2024 15:49 GMT
Best team compositions for Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition format is returning to the GO Battle League on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm PT. You will not be able to use Pocket Monsters that have a Combat Power (CP) higher than 1,500 in it. Besides this, only Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pokemon are allowed in this format of the GO Battle League.

This article will mention the best teams you can use in this cycle of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO.

(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)

Top Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Shadow Flygon, Galarian Weezing, and Registeel

Team 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company(

Best way to play with this team in this Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

  • Shadow Flygon in the Lead
  • Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap
  • Registeel as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
Shadow FlygonMud Shot
Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands
Galarian WeezingFairy Wind
Play Rough, Brutal Swing
RegisteelLock On
Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

Defensive Typing

  • This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Rock, Poison, and Normal elemental typings.
  • This team is weak to Ground and Ice elemental typings.

Offensive typing

  • This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.
  • It is most effective against Rock, Normal, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ice, and Water elemental typings.

2) Registeel, Azumarill, and Shadow Flygon

Team 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in the upcoming iteration of Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:

  • Registeel in the Lead
  • Azumarill as the Safe Swap
  • Shadow Flygon as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
RegisteelLock On
Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*
AzumarillBubble
Ice Beam, Play Rough
Shadow FlygonMud Shot
Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands

Defensive typing

  • This team is overall strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Poison, Normal, Flying, Water, Steel, Rock, and Psychic elemental typings.
  • This team is weak to Ground-type moves.

Offensive typing

  • This team has the potential to be Super Effective against 14 of 18 elemental typings.
  • It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Normal, and Rock elemental typings.

3) Dragonite, Melmetal, and Registeel

Team 3 for the in the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team is:

  • Dragonite in the Lead
  • Melmetal as the Safe Swap
  • Registeel as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
DragoniteDragon Breath
Dragon Claw, Superpower
MelmetalThunder Shock
Superpower, Rock Slide
RegisteelLock On
Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

Defensive typing

  • This team is strong against Grass, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, and Psychic elemental typings.
  • This team is weak against Fighting and Fire elemental typings.

Offensive typing

  • This team can do Super Effective damage against 10 of 18 elemental typings.
  • It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fire, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Water elemental typings.

4) Tapu Fini, Lucario, and Escavalier

Team 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ideal way to play this team in Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup is:

  • Tapu Fini in the Lead
  • Lucario as the Safe Swap
  • Escavalier as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
Tapu FiniWater GunSurf, Moonblast
LucarioCounter
Blaze Kick, Shadow Ball
EscavalierCounter
Drill Run, Megahorn

Defensive typing

  • This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water elemental typings.
  • This team is weak against Electric, Fire, and Ground elemental typings.

Offensive typing

  • This team is Super Effective against 15 of 18 elemental typings.
  • It is best against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ground, Ice, Rock, and Steel elemental typings.

5) Registeel, Galarian Weezing, and Clefable

Team 5 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's how to best use this party in upcoming iteration of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO:

  • Registeel in the Lead
  • Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap
  • Clefable as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
RegisteelLock On
Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*
Galarian WeezingFairy Wind
Play Rough, Brutal Swing
ClefableFairy Wind
Moonblast, Meteor Mash

Defensive typing

  • This team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Rock.
  • This team is weak against Fire, Ground, and Steel.

Offensive typing

  • This team is Super Effective against 12 of 18 elemental typings.
  • It is most effective against Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ice, Normal, and Rock elemental typings

These are some of the best teams you can use in this Fantasy Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

