How to evolve Mankey into Annihilape in Pokemon GO

How can you evolve Mankey into Annihilape in Pokemon GO? The process is a multi-step one that involves quite a bit of battling as well as the buddy system. You will need 50 Mankey candies to evolve the creature into Primeape. You must then defeat a cumulative total of 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-type Pocket Monsters in battle while Primeape is set as your buddy.

The process is a bit time-consuming but isn't too difficult compared to other evolutions in Pokemon GO. Moreover, Niantic has made the Annihilape battle requirements quite amenable to fans' playstyles so that they won't be shoehorned into participating in certain battles and can instead meet the evolution requirement on their own terms.

Evolving Mankey into Primeape and Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Mankey's evolutionary family in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

To get things started with evolving Mankey into Annihilape in Pokemon GO, you're obviously going to need a Mankey. At the moment, the best bet is to find it in the wild, so you'll want to roam the overworld map and keep a lookout for spawns. Popping an Incense or attaching a Lure Module to a Pokestop can be helpful in this pursuit.

It should be noted that from January 19, 2024, to January 24, 2024, Mankey will appear more often in the wild and can also be found as a reward for completing Field Research tasks thanks to the Battle Week event. Additionally, Annihilape and its shiny variant will be available to evolve for the first time during this event but will remain available for evolution afterward.

Regardless, once you've got your Mankey, set it as your buddy in Pokemon GO and keep moving, as it will accrue candies while you roam the game map. Catch additional Mankey if at all possible, using Pinap Berries to increase catch candy yields until you've got 50 candies. From there, simply open Mankey's information page and tap the evolve button to get your Primeape.

Annihilape is a Fighting/Ghost-type creature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From here, it's all about battling with Primeape set as your buddy. According to Niantic, you won't need to defeat Psychic- and Ghost-type Pokemon in battle with Primeape to earn progress toward its evolution requirements. As long as it's your buddy, you can beat 30 Psychic- or Ghost-type enemies in any PvE or PvP arena, including gym attacks, raids, GO Battle League, or Team GO Rocket battles.

Be sure to keep collecting candies for Primeape as you conduct your battles, as you'll need 100 candies to evolve it into Annihilape in addition to its battle-based requirements. Once you've got 100 candies and have defeated 30 Psychic- or Ghost-type Pokemon with Primeape as your buddy, all that's left to do is open Primeape's info page and hit the evolve button to obtain your Annihilape.

In addition to the upcoming Battle Week on January 19-24, there are several more Pokemon GO events in January 2024 worth checking out. Some might even benefit from having a powerful and rage-fueled Annihilape at your side.

