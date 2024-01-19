Best tips and tricks for Annihilape evolution in Pokemon GO

There are several tips and tricks for Annihilape evolution in Pokemon GO, regardless of where trainers find themselves in the game world. To obtain Annihilape, players must set Primeape as their buddy and defeat 30 Ghost- or Psychic-type Pokemon collectively. Fortunately, Primeape doesn't need to be part of a trainer's team to accomplish this; it just has to be set up as a buddy.

Depending on the availability of PvE and PvP battles for trainers and what they would prefer to do in Pokemon GO, there are a few interesting and quick ways to evolve Primeape into Annihilape. These methods can be utilized regardless of whether players have friends available to help and can also be carried out irrespective of the trainer's PvE/PvP preferences.

How to easily evolve Primeape to Annihilape with friends/PvP battles in Pokemon GO

Annihilape evolution in Pokemon GO is made much easier with friends (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you have a few friends and want to evolve Primeape into Annihilape quickly in Pokemon GO, a few PvP battles can easily accomplish this task. Essentially, you must battle your friend in a trainer battle while using a team of three Ghost or Psychic-type Pokemon (or both!) with low CP/IVs. Once you've beaten your friend ten times (while Primeape is set as your buddy), you're good to go.

Remember that in addition to beating 30 Ghost- or Psychic-type opponents in Pokemon GO with a Primeape buddy, you'll also need 100 Mankey candies. This can be easily addressed by catching several Mankey and using Pinap Berries on them, walking with Mankey/Primeape as your buddy, or using Rare Candies.

It's also possible to simply take out Ghost- and Psychic-type opponents in the Pokemon GO Battle League. However, this is much more difficult when you're playing against random players who have teams that aren't directly set up to help you evolve Primeape into Annihilape.

How to easily evolve Primeape to Annihilape without friends/PvP battles in Pokemon GO

Friends and PvP against other Pokemon GO players aren't necessary to snag an Annihilape (Image via Niantic)

If you don't have friends available to help you evolve Primeape into Annihilape, or you don't want to deal with PvPing with other trainers, you still have a few other options available. They might take a little longer, but they're still valid and shouldn't chew up too much of your time depending on how quickly you can battle and defeat Ghost- and Psychic-type opponents.

The methods that can be used in Pokemon GO without friends/PvP are as follows:

Open the PvP menu for the Master League, but battle Blanche from Team Mystic via the practice mode instead of battling players. Her team has a Metagross that will count toward Annihilape's evolution progress. Remember that you'll have to beat her Metagross 30 times using this method to meet Annihilape's requirements.

For a rapid method, find a Team GO Rocket Grunt that is using Psychic-type or Ghost-type Pokemon. Battle them as you would normally, but before completely beating them, leave the fight. The eliminations in the battle will still count, and you can continuously re-enter the battle with the Rocket until you've defeated 30 Ghost or Psychic-types. It should take about 15 repetitions if you defeat 2/3 of the Rocket's team each time before exiting.

If all else fails and you don't have friends available, you can head to nearby gyms and defeat enemy Ghost- or Psychic-type Pokemon defending or residing within them as a raid boss. Gym attacks aren't technically PvP since players don't directly control the defenders, but the process can take quite a bit of time if you don't live near several gyms.

There are certainly other methods to evolve Primeape into Annihilape, but the methods above should be helpful compared to ordinary gameplay.

Keep in mind that Annihilape evolutions will remain available after its introduction in the Raging Battles event, and there should be plenty of other events in January 2024 to look forward to.

