How to solo defeat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Unlike many of the Mega Raids we see in Pokemon GO, solo-defeating Mega Medicham won't be very difficult. Since it has a base attack stat of 205 and a base defense stat of 179, you'll neither get hit too hard nor will Mega Medicham be able to tank your attacks very well during the raid battles. However, not knowing how to deal with this mega beast in GO can be daunting.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for solo Mega Medicham raids in GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

Mega Medicham and Shiny Mega Medicham (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Medicham is a Fighting- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Mega creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Ghost

The dual elemental typing of Mega Medicham makes it strong against the following types of creatures:

Rock

Fighting

Even though Mega Medicham will be a five-star Mega Raid boss, it won't have a massive Combat Power stat. With a mere 29,060 clicks on its CP counter and a low defense stat of 179, you can easily take this Mega monster down even if you are raiding it alone.

Mega Medicham has a decent moveset, but it won’t be good enough to knock you out of the raid with all your attacking Pokemon.

How to defeat Mega Medicham raids alone in Pokemon GO

Mega Medichamp as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Medicham, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fairy-, Flying-, and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Mega Medicham:

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Alakazam

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Chandelure

Gengar

Lunala

Origin Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina

Moltres

Xurkitree

Banette

Zacian

Trevenant

As mentioned, Mega Medicham will come with a Combat Power of 29,069. Taking that into account, go into the Mega Medicham raids with high-level counters like Mega Gengar, Mega Banette, Mega Gardevoir, Gengar, and the rest will let you whittle down this Mega raid boss without much resistance.

Even though Mega Medicham can hit you with powerful Charged attacks, carefully time your dodges. Avoid getting hit by this monster as much as you can. This will be very effective, and you can finish this Pokemon GO raid very quickly.