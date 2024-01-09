5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream

The Dazzling Dream event in Pokemon GO attracts players to catch multiple Fairy-type Pokemon, including some rare monsters. The event will start at 10 am local time on January 13 and end at 8 pm local time on January 16, 2023. It highlights Shiny Cutiefly and Shiny Rimbobee. Although they’re the main focus, players can get thousands of Stardust from the event, thanks to the 2x Stardust bonus on catching and hatching Pokemon.

They can obtain resources, may come across Shiny debuts, and add rare additions to their collection. With that said, this list is concerned with the five rare Pokemon they can catch in Dazzling Dream.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Rare Pokemon like Cutiefly, Spritzee, and Swirlix to catch in Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream

1) Flabébé

Flabébé forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flabébé is a Fairy-type Pokemon that belongs to the Kalos region and was introduced in Generation VI. In Pokemon GO, the creature sports five different forms. Each form has a distinct color for its flower and is named according to its shade. Red Flower Flabébé, for example, has a red hue.

Some Flabébé are hard to get because they only spawn in particular regions. While Blue Flower Flabébé is exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, Red is to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Likewise, Yellow Flabébé can only be found in the Americas and Greenland. Their spawn is tied to different locations, which has made them Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream’s rare Pokemon.

Last but not least, the White and Orange Flower forms will appear worldwide, and players from any region can catch them. That being said, they can use Lure in-game items to attract them to their location.

2) Cutiefly

Don't forget to catch Shiny Cutiefly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cutiefly made its Pokemon GO debut through the Spring into Spring event in April 2023. Over nine months have passed since its release, but players have barely seen the creature in the wild. The hope of catching this cute Pokemon is finally a reality, thanks to the Pokemon GO Timeless Travel season.

The aspiring event of January 2024, Dazzling Dream, marks the introduction of Cutiefly's shiny counterpart. Players are eager to catch both, but getting the latter poses a challenge. Trainers can start Cutiefly and Shiny Cutiefly hunt right after the event goes live worldwide. The developers of Niantic have now used 7 KM Pokemon Eggs and Field Research Task to feature them.

This is big news because as soon as the event goes live, one can hatch and complete tasks to get Cutiefly and its evolution with the newly made adjustment.

3) Spritzee

Spritzee looks like a fish (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are various rare wild encounters in this Pokemon GO special event, but among them, Spritzee is rarer than Pocket Monsters like Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Marill. The creature debuted through the Luminous Legends X Part 1 event in 2021.

Although it has been available in the game for over three years, the developers barely add the critter as wild finds. However, some notable occasions that featured it are the Spotlight Hour of 2022 and the 2023 Luvdisk Research Day.

In addition, the Glittering Garden was the last event that brought Spritzee back to participants. The statistic shows that the creature's rarity and limited availability in the wild is on the increase.

While Cutiefly will be available in 7 KM Eggs and Field Research Task starting January 16, Spritzee has been found in them since its debut. The method to get the latter is the same: hatch eggs, finish the quest, and catch wild mons.

4) Carbink

Carbink is design-wise similar to Diancie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The rarest creature players can find in this Pokemon GO event is definitely Carbink. Not only does this critter boast increased rarity, it also rocks an incredible design. The creature looks fabulous, but its battle power leans towards PvE engagement. While its stat focuses on the Defense and Stamina side, its Attack power is nothing remarkable.

This makes the rare Carbink more useful for PvE battle formats like Gym Defense. Isn't it good to know that some Pokemon can get us PokeCoins? Carbink is more suitable for this kind of job.

Every Pokemon GO monster has its own use. That said, Carbink’s battle capability is to tank powerful attacks. So, if players want to catch it during the Dazzling Dream event, they can complete the Field Research quest. Since this is the only way to get Carbink, it is an even rarer Pokemon than others in this particular event.

5) Swirlix

Swirlix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last rare Pokemon covered in this list is Swirlix. Pokemon GO players can catch it in the Dazzling Dream event, but its Shiny form will pose a challenge. Like Cutiefly and Spritzee, it can be found in wild encounters, 7 KM Eggs, and Field Research encounter rewards.

Thus, one should activate the Lure Module and Incense as early as possible to get a chance to attract Shiny Swirlix and Swirlix. We would suggest you focus a little more on hatching Eggs, as that helps you find the new Shiny debutant along with the three rare Pokemon discussed in the list.

