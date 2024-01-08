Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream: Shiny Cutiefly debut, event bonuses, schedule & more

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream shines the spotlight on Fairy-type Pocket Monsters like Cutiefly, Flabebe, Dedenne, and more. Furthermore, the event will mark the debut of Shiny Cutiefly.
January 2024 has seen quite a few exciting events so far, and Hisuian Typhlosion will be joining the fray soon. We have gathered all the available information regarding Dazzling Dream below.
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream dates & time
Dazzling Dream takes place from Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Shiny Cutiefly debut
Shiny Cutiefly makes its debut in Pokemon GO with the Dazzling Dream event. Lucky trainers get to encounter and have a chance of catching it. Cutiefly is available during the event from wild encounters, Field Research task encounters, and 7 km egg hatches.
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream event bonuses
The Dazzling Dream event bonuses are as follows:
- 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.
- 2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon.
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream wild encounters
The Dazzling Dream wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:
- Clefairy (shiny encounter available)
- Jigglypuff (shiny encounter available)
- Marill (shiny encounter available)
- Snubbull (shiny encounter available)
- Cottonee (shiny encounter available)
- Red Flower Flabebe (available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)
- Blue Flower Flabebe (available in the Asia-Pacific region)
- Yellow Flower Flabebe (available in the Americas)
- Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
- Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
- Dedenne (shiny encounter available)
- Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)
- Morelull (shiny encounter available)
- Togetic (shiny encounter available)
- White Flower Flabebe (available around the world)
- Orange Flower Flabebe (available around the world)
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream eggs
The 7 km egg hatches during the Dazzling Dream event are as follows:
- Togepi (shiny encounter available)
- Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
- Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
- Cutiefly (shiny encounter available, better chances of being shiny than when caught in the wild)
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Field Research encounters, Collection Challenges, Timed Research, and a new avatar item
Event-themed Field Research tasks have the following encounters and rewards available:
- Alolan Vulpix (shiny encounter available)
- Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
- Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
- Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)
- Mawile (shiny encounter available) (lucky encounter)
- Carbink (lucky encounter)
- Mega Gardevoir energy
- Mega Altaria energy
Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges are available for trainers to complete during the event. Rewards involve XP, Stardust, and a Carbink encounter.
Event-themed Timed Research is available for $2 (or the same in regional currency). Rewards include Premium Battle Passes, Star Pieces, and more.
Finally, trainers can get their hands on the Cutiefly Mask from the in-game shop during the event and afterward.
