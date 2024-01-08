Pokemon
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream: Shiny Cutiefly debut, event bonuses, schedule & more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 08, 2024 06:37 GMT
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream shines the spotlight on Fairy-type Pocket Monsters like Cutiefly, Flabebe, Dedenne, and more. Furthermore, the event will mark the debut of Shiny Cutiefly.

January 2024 has seen quite a few exciting events so far, and Hisuian Typhlosion will be joining the fray soon. We have gathered all the available information regarding Dazzling Dream below.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream dates & time

Dazzling Dream takes place from Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Shiny Cutiefly debut

Shiny Cutiefly makes its debut in Pokemon GO with the Dazzling Dream event. Lucky trainers get to encounter and have a chance of catching it. Cutiefly is available during the event from wild encounters, Field Research task encounters, and 7 km egg hatches.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream event bonuses

The Dazzling Dream event bonuses are as follows:

  • 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.
  • 2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream wild encounters

The Dazzling Dream wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

  • Clefairy (shiny encounter available)
  • Jigglypuff (shiny encounter available)
  • Marill (shiny encounter available)
  • Snubbull (shiny encounter available)
  • Cottonee (shiny encounter available)
  • Red Flower Flabebe (available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)
  • Blue Flower Flabebe (available in the Asia-Pacific region)
  • Yellow Flower Flabebe (available in the Americas)
  • Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
  • Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
  • Dedenne (shiny encounter available)
  • Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)
  • Morelull (shiny encounter available)
  • Togetic (shiny encounter available)
  • White Flower Flabebe (available around the world)
  • Orange Flower Flabebe (available around the world)

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream eggs

The 7 km egg hatches during the Dazzling Dream event are as follows:

  • Togepi (shiny encounter available)
  • Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
  • Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
  • Cutiefly (shiny encounter available, better chances of being shiny than when caught in the wild)

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Field Research encounters, Collection Challenges, Timed Research, and a new avatar item

Event-themed Field Research tasks have the following encounters and rewards available:

  • Alolan Vulpix (shiny encounter available)
  • Spritzee (shiny encounter available)
  • Swirlix (shiny encounter available)
  • Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)
  • Mawile (shiny encounter available) (lucky encounter)
  • Carbink (lucky encounter)
  • Mega Gardevoir energy
  • Mega Altaria energy

Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges are available for trainers to complete during the event. Rewards involve XP, Stardust, and a Carbink encounter.

Event-themed Timed Research is available for $2 (or the same in regional currency). Rewards include Premium Battle Passes, Star Pieces, and more.

Finally, trainers can get their hands on the Cutiefly Mask from the in-game shop during the event and afterward.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
