Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream: Shiny Cutiefly debut, event bonuses, schedule & more

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream shines the spotlight on Fairy-type Pocket Monsters like Cutiefly, Flabebe, Dedenne, and more. Furthermore, the event will mark the debut of Shiny Cutiefly.

January 2024 has seen quite a few exciting events so far, and Hisuian Typhlosion will be joining the fray soon. We have gathered all the available information regarding Dazzling Dream below.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream dates & time

Dazzling Dream takes place from Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Shiny Cutiefly debut

Shiny Cutiefly makes its debut in Pokemon GO with the Dazzling Dream event. Lucky trainers get to encounter and have a chance of catching it. Cutiefly is available during the event from wild encounters, Field Research task encounters, and 7 km egg hatches.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream event bonuses

The Dazzling Dream event bonuses are as follows:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream wild encounters

The Dazzling Dream wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Clefairy (shiny encounter available)

Jigglypuff (shiny encounter available)

Marill (shiny encounter available)

Snubbull (shiny encounter available)

Cottonee (shiny encounter available)

Red Flower Flabebe (available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)

Blue Flower Flabebe (available in the Asia-Pacific region)

Yellow Flower Flabebe (available in the Americas)

Spritzee (shiny encounter available)

Swirlix (shiny encounter available)

Dedenne (shiny encounter available)

Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)

Morelull (shiny encounter available)

Togetic (shiny encounter available)

White Flower Flabebe (available around the world)

Orange Flower Flabebe (available around the world)

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream eggs

The 7 km egg hatches during the Dazzling Dream event are as follows:

Togepi (shiny encounter available)

Spritzee (shiny encounter available)

Swirlix (shiny encounter available)

Cutiefly (shiny encounter available, better chances of being shiny than when caught in the wild)

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Field Research encounters, Collection Challenges, Timed Research, and a new avatar item

Event-themed Field Research tasks have the following encounters and rewards available:

Alolan Vulpix (shiny encounter available)

Spritzee (shiny encounter available)

Swirlix (shiny encounter available)

Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)

Mawile (shiny encounter available) (lucky encounter)

Carbink (lucky encounter)

Mega Gardevoir energy

Mega Altaria energy

Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges are available for trainers to complete during the event. Rewards involve XP, Stardust, and a Carbink encounter.

Event-themed Timed Research is available for $2 (or the same in regional currency). Rewards include Premium Battle Passes, Star Pieces, and more.

Finally, trainers can get their hands on the Cutiefly Mask from the in-game shop during the event and afterward.

