How to get Cutiefly in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

If you want to get a Cutiefly in Pokemon GO, participate in Dazzling Dream, which will start at 10 am local time on January 13, and conclude at 8 pm local time on January 16, 2023. The Bee Fly Pokemon is a highly regarded critter, and for the first time, you can encounter its shiny form in the game. They're the main highlights of this occasion, and you may have a chance to add both of them to your collection.

Cutiefly has a greater chance of being shiny, so we will provide all the necessary details to help you find it. With that said, this article is a guide to getting a Cutiefly that evolves into a Ribombee.

A guide to get Cutiefly in Pokemon GO

Cutiefly debuts through Dazzling Dream (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Cutiefly in Pokemon GO, you can hatch Eggs, catch wild encounters, and complete Field Research quests. As soon as the sparkling event, Dazzling Dream, goes live, you can start the Bug and Fairy-type Pokemon’s hunt.

You may also get a Shiny Cutiefly from Eggs, wild encounters, and Field Research rewards. If you have luck on your side, you can even evolve it into a Shiny Ribombee in the same event. So, let's learn how you can find them.

Wild encounters

One of the methods to find Cutiefly is to encounter it in the wild. Throughout the event, numerous Fairy-type critters will make an appearance. Monsters like Flower Flabebe, Jigglypuff, and more will challenge your Pokemon GO gameplay. Therefore, you must catch up with the Bee Fly Pokemon’s spawn rate to encounter it.

Here’s a tip. You can use Lure Modules and Incense to attract more Pokemon to your location. Activate the former by attaching it to a PokeStop. For the latter, it is used on a trainer. Once you activate both items, you can walk around the Stop to get better results from their effects. This small strategy can make a huge impact, and you may even find a Shiny Cutiefly.

Pokemon Eggs

The critter you get from Pokemon GO Eggs has a higher chance of being Shiny Cutiefly than wild encountered ones. It is in the 7 KM Pokemon Eggs, and thus the best way to find it is to hatch as many as possible.

Field Research Task

Preview of Cutiefly and Shiny Cutiefly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last option to come across Cutiefly and Shiny Cutiefly is through the Field Research reward. You can complete the Dazzling Dream’s Research Task to have a chance to encounter them. It's worth noting that the task does not guarantee you will find Shiny Cutiefly.

As a final note, you can evolve a Cutiefly into a Rimobee by using 50 Candies in Pokemon GO.

