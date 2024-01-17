Pokemon GO Raging Battles event preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Raging Battles event brings Annihilape and other meta-relevant Pocket Monsters, like Lickitung and Scrafty, to the game. You can participate in it from Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article takes a look at the Raging Battles event, including key details and the best ways to prepare for it.

How to prepare for Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO

Annihilape is making its debut during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Managing Pokemon Storage

Most of the Pocket Monsters that will spawn in the wild during the Raging Battles event are relevant in the current meta of Pokemon GO. As a result, you should try to get a few of these creatures with good PvP IVs for the GO Battles League.

Since IVs are entirely random in this game, you will generally have to run through a lot of catches before getting a Pokemon with a good PvP IV. You will need to make some space in your Pokemon Storage for the new creatures.

Managing Item Storage

You should use Pinap Berries while catching the Pocket Monsters as you will need Candies to level them up. Besides Pinap Berries, you will not need any other type of Berry during this event.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles event key details

Active bonuses during the event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

Team GO Rocket grunts will spawn more frequently at PokeStops and balloons.

Throh and Sawk will spawn in the wild all over the world.

All Pokemon spawns during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:

Mankey

Machop

Lickitung

Gligar

Sableye

Throh

Sawk

Scraggy

All shiny Pokemon in the Raging Battles event

Shiny Mankey

Shiny Machop

Shiny Lickitung

Shiny Gligar

Shiny Sableye

Shiny Throh

Shiny Sawk

Shiny Scraggy

Best wild spawns to catch during Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following creatures while playing this event:

Mankey

Lickitung

Gligar

Sableye

Scraggy

All these Pocket Monsters are great to have as attackers for the GO Battle League.

All raid bosses during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO

Raid monsters during the event in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will come across the following raids during this event:

1-star Raids

Snubbull (Can be shiny)

Houndoor (Can be shiny)

Pancham (Can be shiny)

Mareanie (Can be shiny)

3-star Raids

Primeape (Can be shiny)

Gyarados (Can be shiny)

Zweilous (Can be shiny)

5-star Raids

Therian Forme Thundurus (Can be shiny)

Therian Forme Landorus (Can be shiny)

Mega Raids

Mega Medicham (Can be shiny)

Mega Steelix (Can be shiny)

Best raid bosses during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO

Mareanie: Toxapex, Mareanie’s evolution, sees some play in the Great League.

Toxapex, Mareanie’s evolution, sees some play in the Great League. Zweilous: Zweilous evolves into Hydreigon, a great Dark-type attacker.

Zweilous evolves into Hydreigon, a great Dark-type attacker. Mega Medicham: Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers of all time.

Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers of all time. Mega Steelix: Steelix is very relevant in the current meta of the game.

Is it worth playing the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO?

This Raging Battles event does not come with any Stardust or XP bonus. However, there are a lot of good wild spawns that you can encounter.

If you like to play the GO Battle League, you should definitely take part in this event. Lickitung, Sableye, and Scrafty are good in the current meta, and getting good IV variants of these creatures would be beneficial.