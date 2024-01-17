Pokemon GO Raging Battles event preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Raging Battles event brings Annihilape and other meta-relevant Pocket Monsters, like Lickitung and Scrafty, to the game. You can participate in it from Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
This article takes a look at the Raging Battles event, including key details and the best ways to prepare for it.
How to prepare for Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
Most of the Pocket Monsters that will spawn in the wild during the Raging Battles event are relevant in the current meta of Pokemon GO. As a result, you should try to get a few of these creatures with good PvP IVs for the GO Battles League.
Since IVs are entirely random in this game, you will generally have to run through a lot of catches before getting a Pokemon with a good PvP IV. You will need to make some space in your Pokemon Storage for the new creatures.
Managing Item Storage
You should use Pinap Berries while catching the Pocket Monsters as you will need Candies to level them up. Besides Pinap Berries, you will not need any other type of Berry during this event.
Pokemon GO Raging Battles event key details
Active bonuses during the event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- Team GO Rocket grunts will spawn more frequently at PokeStops and balloons.
- Throh and Sawk will spawn in the wild all over the world.
All Pokemon spawns during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:
- Mankey
- Machop
- Lickitung
- Gligar
- Sableye
- Throh
- Sawk
- Scraggy
All shiny Pokemon in the Raging Battles event
- Shiny Mankey
- Shiny Machop
- Shiny Lickitung
- Shiny Gligar
- Shiny Sableye
- Shiny Throh
- Shiny Sawk
- Shiny Scraggy
Best wild spawns to catch during Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following creatures while playing this event:
- Mankey
- Lickitung
- Gligar
- Sableye
- Scraggy
All these Pocket Monsters are great to have as attackers for the GO Battle League.
All raid bosses during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following raids during this event:
1-star Raids
- Snubbull (Can be shiny)
- Houndoor (Can be shiny)
- Pancham (Can be shiny)
- Mareanie (Can be shiny)
3-star Raids
- Primeape (Can be shiny)
- Gyarados (Can be shiny)
- Zweilous (Can be shiny)
5-star Raids
- Therian Forme Thundurus (Can be shiny)
- Therian Forme Landorus (Can be shiny)
Mega Raids
- Mega Medicham (Can be shiny)
- Mega Steelix (Can be shiny)
Best raid bosses during the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO
- Mareanie: Toxapex, Mareanie’s evolution, sees some play in the Great League.
- Zweilous: Zweilous evolves into Hydreigon, a great Dark-type attacker.
- Mega Medicham: Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers of all time.
- Mega Steelix: Steelix is very relevant in the current meta of the game.
Is it worth playing the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO?
This Raging Battles event does not come with any Stardust or XP bonus. However, there are a lot of good wild spawns that you can encounter.
If you like to play the GO Battle League, you should definitely take part in this event. Lickitung, Sableye, and Scrafty are good in the current meta, and getting good IV variants of these creatures would be beneficial.