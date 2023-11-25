Where is 0/15/15 better than 15/15/15 in Pokemon GO IV?

If you have ever been confused by someone saying you need low Attack IVs for your Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon GO Battle League, you are not the only one. While some trainers might claim that IVs are not important for performing well in the GO Battle League, they actually make a lot of difference in close matchups.

In this article, we will take a look at where lower Attack IVs are better in the GO Battle League. We will also discuss why players prefer lower attack IVs over perfect, 100 IV Pokemon in certain scenarios.

Why is an IV Spread of 0/15/15 better than 15/15/15 in Pokemon GO

Low-attack IVs will give you more bulk (Image via Niantic)

The three values in an IV (Individual Value) Spread correspond to Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats, respectively. For GO Battle League formats with a Combat Power (CP) restriction, a lower Attack IV is preferred.

To put it in simple terms, lower Attack IVs make your monsters bulkier. A higher bulk is always beneficial for PvP battles in this title. This is because a higher bulk stat will allow your attackers to tank more Fast and Charged moves from the enemies.

As a result, it will be alive on the battlefield for a longer time, letting you dish out more attacks on the enemy monsters.

If you compare two similar monsters – one with 0/15/15 IV and another with 15/15/15 IV – you might feel that they will have the same bulk as they have the same Defense and Stamina IVs. However, that is not the case.

The bulk of the creature comes from its level. So, if your Pokemon has a lower Attack IV, you can power them up to a higher level. A higher level means the creature will have more bulk.

This is important in leagues where you face a CP restriction – Great League and Ultra League. In these formats of the Pokemon GO Battle League, you cannot use creatures beyond a certain CP. So, if your attacker has a high Attack IV, it will not be able to power up as much as one with low or no Attack IV.

A lower level will result in lower bulk. As a result, lower Attack IVs are preferred for Pokemon. Whenever you take a beast to the battlefield, it is always advisable to take the one with a higher bulk.

Where is an IV Spread of 0/15/15 better than 15/15/15 in Pokemon GO

IV Spreads depend on the species of the Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

As mentioned earlier, in the Great and Ultra Leagues, you will need creatures with lower Attack IVs so that you can level them up for higher bulk stats.

How do IV Spreads affect the Combat Power (CP) of Pokemon in Pokemon GO

When it comes to IV Spread, the Attack attribute greatly affects the CP of a Pocket Monster. A higher Attack IV will significantly buff the creature’s CP.

This often leads to a phenomenon known as CP Inflation. Here, you will not be able to level up a Pokemon as much as you want, especially in CP-restricted leagues. As a result, you will not have an optimal bulk for the creature in Pokemon GO.