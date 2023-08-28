What are the best PvP IVs for Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

The 2023 Pokemon GO Fest has come to an end. It is reasonable to say that the greatest annual event of the game was thoroughly enjoyed by trainers worldwide. Around the same time as the Global GO Fest, Niantic also brought back Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to Primal Raids. You are in for a wonderful trip if you have been able to catch a Kyogre with respectable stats.

Kyogre is one of the most powerful Water-type Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon franchise, and it is no different in Pokemon GO. Despite being a mono Water-type critter, it has a wide range of attacks that gives it a decent elemental typing coverage.

Besides elemental typing advantage, you should also focus on the Pokemon’s PvP IVs. These play a very important role in determining how well the critter performs on the battlefield.

In this article, we will take a look at the PvP IVs for Kyogre in Pokemon GO and walk you through the stats that will help you perform well in the competitive scene.

Kyogre in Pokemon GO: Best PvP IVs in the GO Battle League

Shiny Primal Kyogre and Normal Primal Kyogre as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

If this is your first time with PvP IVs, this concept might be a bit overwhelming. But we will try to keep things simple. The term IV stands for Individual Value. You have one such value for every base statistic of a creature – Base Attack, Base Defense, and Base Stamina.

The statistics for Base Attack, Base Defense, and Base Stamina of any Pocket Monster of a given species are always the same. The IV can be considered as the genetic information of a Pocket Monster that makes it unique. Irrespective of its rarity in the game, each creature can have a maximum IV roof of 15, that is, 15 for every aforementioned stat.

Let us consider the base stats of Kyogre in Pokemon GO:

Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 228

: 228 Stamina: 205

If you manage to get yourself a Kyogre with perfect IVs, each of these base stats would have 15 added to them:

Attack + IV (attack) : 285

: 285 Defense + IV (defense) : 243

: 243 Stamina + IV (stamina): 220

The Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO PvP have a Combat Power limit that you cannot exceed when choosing creatures for your roster. The Great League has a Combat Power cap of 1,500, while the Ultra League is capped at 2,500 CP.

Expand Tweet

Thus, if your Kyogre comes with a perfect appraisal, you might be a victim of a phenomenon known as Combat Power Inflation. What happens here is your Attack IV causes the CP to increase beyond the desired level. During fights, it is important to keep the bulk on your critter. So, sacrificing the Attack IV is a good way to get rid of the CP Inflation.

The catch CP of a Kyogre will always be greater than 1,500. Thus, using it in the Great League is not feasible. However, you can battle with this critter in the Ultra and Master Leagues of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

If you take a 15/15/15 Kyogre for the Ultra League, the high Attack IV will shoot the CP beyond the cap. Either that, or you will not be able to rub elbows with the sweet spot; close to 2,500. A lower Attack IV will help you get rid of this issue.

Having a lower IV in this department will allow you to crank up your Defense and Stamina IVs. This, in turn, will allow you to have a higher bulk on your Pocket Monster.

That being said, we can now take a look at the best PvP IVs for Kyogre in the Pokemon GO Battle League. As mentioned before, the catch CP of Kyogre is always greater than 1,500.

Hence, we will not talk about the Great League, as you will not be able to use it in this format of the GO Battle League. Instead, let us look at the best PvP IVs for this Pokemon in the other two leagues.

Best PvP IVs for Kyogre in the Ultra League

Expand Tweet

Rank 1 IVs: 1/14/13

CP: 2499 at level 21 to level 23.5.

Kyogre is not a very viable choice for your roster in the Ultra League, as it sits at #369. There are far better Water-type options to go with in Ultra League. Swampert and Shadow Swampert perform well in this case.

However, Kyogre has a few key wins against Talonflame, Charizard, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Charizard, and Sylveon. It can be easily countered by Swampert, Cresselia, Walrein, Obstagoon, and Cobalion.

If you choose to go with Kyogre, it will have the following stats:

Attack : 174.2

: 174.2 Defense : 153.3

: 153.3 Stamina: 134

Best PvP IVs for Kyogre in the Master League

Expand Tweet

Rank 1 IVs: 15/15/15

CP: 4652 at level 50.

It will have the following stats:

Attack : 239.4

: 239.4 Defense : 204.1

: 204.1 Stamina: 184

The Master League is where Kyogre feels at home. Since there are no limits to its stats, this beast can freely demonstrate its power in the Ultra League. With nuking moves like Origin Pulse, Blizzard, and Hydro Pump, it has many key wins against Metagross, Gyarados, Hero Forme Zacian, Garchomp, and Mewtwo.