Pokemon GO Carbink: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Carbink is available in wild encounters and as a 2 KM Egg hatch, thanks to the Steeled Resolve event. Carbink is a dual Rock- and Fairy-type creature with strong defensiveness capabilities, allowing it to resist a wide array of attacks without losing much HP. For this reason, many trainers may want to know about its best moveset, counters, and battle performance.
This article explores everything about Pokemon GO Carbink's best moveset, counters, and performance in Raids and Gym battles.
Pokemon GO Carbink's best moveset
Pokemon GO Carbink best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Powder Gem and Moonblast
Pokemon GO Carbink best PvE moveset
Rock-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attack: Rock Slide
Fairy-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Tackle
- Charged Attack: Moonblast
Is Carbink good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Carbink in Pokemon GO PvP
Carbink gives its best performance in the Great League. However, it struggles in the Ultra League and Master League.
The Pocket Monster's bulkiness allows it to soak up a ton of damage from multiple attacks. However, it has a significant weakness to Steel-type moves. When it faces Steel-type foes, it is unlikely to secure a win against them.
With the Fast Attack Rock Throw, Carbink can dish out heavy damage to Flying-, Bug-, Fire-, and Ice-type picks. However, it takes a long time to build up energy to charge the Moonblast attack, which has the potential to reduce the Attack stat of an offensive Pokemon.
Carbink in Pokemon GO PvE
Whether a trainer uses Carbink as a Rock-type or a Fairy-type attacker, it is not great for Raids and Gym battles due to its low Attack stat.
Moreover, even when dropped in a Gym to defend, Steel-type moves inflict 256% additional damage to the creature. Therefore, it is best to throw a Rhyperior in the Gym instead of Carbink.
Pokemon GO Carbink: All moves and stats
Fast Attack
- Rock Throw
- Tackle
Charged Attack
- Rock Slide
- Power Gem
- Moonblast
Base stats
- Max CP: 1658
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 285
- Stamina: 137
Pokemon GO Carbink's weaknesses and strengths
Pokemon GO Carbink's weaknesses are:
- Steel
- Grass
- Ground
- Water
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Fire
- Flying
- Normal
- Dragon
Given below are the Pokemon types that this creature does STAB super-effective damage to:
- Flying
- Bug
- Fire
- Ice
- Fighting
- Dragon
- Dark
Use our Pokemon Type calculator to explore a Pocket Monster's type effectiveness.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Carbink
Great League counters: Stunfisk, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Chesnaught, Clodsire, Quagsire, Annihilape, and Serperior
Ultra League counters: Poliwrath, Cobalion, Nidoqueen, Virizion, Golurk, Corviknight, Primeape, Cresselia, and Venusaur
Master League counters: Complete Forme Zygarde, Excadrill, Metagross, Groudon, Melmetal, Shadow Rhyperior, Solgaleo, and Zarude
PvE counters:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Mega Aggron: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Shock Drive Genesect: Shock Drive and Magnet Bomb
- Empoleon: Steel Wing and Flash Cannon
