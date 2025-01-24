Pokemon GO Carbink: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

  • home icon
By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jan 24, 2025 05:30 GMT
Pokemon GO Carbink: Best moveset, counters, and PvP and PvE viability
Pokemon GO Carbink (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Carbink is available in wild encounters and as a 2 KM Egg hatch, thanks to the Steeled Resolve event. Carbink is a dual Rock- and Fairy-type creature with strong defensiveness capabilities, allowing it to resist a wide array of attacks without losing much HP. For this reason, many trainers may want to know about its best moveset, counters, and battle performance.

This article explores everything about Pokemon GO Carbink's best moveset, counters, and performance in Raids and Gym battles.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Carbink's best moveset

Carbink has some good moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Carbink best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Rock Throw
  • Charged Attacks: Powder Gem and Moonblast

Pokemon GO Carbink best PvE moveset

Rock-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Rock Throw
  • Charged Attack: Rock Slide

Fairy-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Tackle
  • Charged Attack: Moonblast

Is Carbink good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Carbink in Pokemon GO PvP

Carbink gives its best performance in the Great League. However, it struggles in the Ultra League and Master League.

The Pocket Monster's bulkiness allows it to soak up a ton of damage from multiple attacks. However, it has a significant weakness to Steel-type moves. When it faces Steel-type foes, it is unlikely to secure a win against them.

With the Fast Attack Rock Throw, Carbink can dish out heavy damage to Flying-, Bug-, Fire-, and Ice-type picks. However, it takes a long time to build up energy to charge the Moonblast attack, which has the potential to reduce the Attack stat of an offensive Pokemon.

Carbink in Pokemon GO PvE

Whether a trainer uses Carbink as a Rock-type or a Fairy-type attacker, it is not great for Raids and Gym battles due to its low Attack stat.

Moreover, even when dropped in a Gym to defend, Steel-type moves inflict 256% additional damage to the creature. Therefore, it is best to throw a Rhyperior in the Gym instead of Carbink.

Pokemon GO Carbink: All moves and stats

Fast Attack

  • Rock Throw
  • Tackle

Charged Attack

  • Rock Slide
  • Power Gem
  • Moonblast

Base stats

  • Max CP: 1658
  • Attack: 95
  • Defense: 285
  • Stamina: 137

Pokemon GO Carbink's weaknesses and strengths

Carbink&#039;s type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Carbink's weaknesses are:

  • Steel
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Water

Its resistances are:

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Normal
  • Dragon

Given below are the Pokemon types that this creature does STAB super-effective damage to:

  • Flying
  • Bug
  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Fighting
  • Dragon
  • Dark

Use our Pokemon Type calculator to explore a Pocket Monster's type effectiveness.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Carbink

Great League counters: Stunfisk, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Chesnaught, Clodsire, Quagsire, Annihilape, and Serperior

Ultra League counters: Poliwrath, Cobalion, Nidoqueen, Virizion, Golurk, Corviknight, Primeape, Cresselia, and Venusaur

Master League counters: Complete Forme Zygarde, Excadrill, Metagross, Groudon, Melmetal, Shadow Rhyperior, Solgaleo, and Zarude

PvE counters:

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Mega Aggron: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
  • Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Shock Drive Genesect: Shock Drive and Magnet Bomb
  • Empoleon: Steel Wing and Flash Cannon

