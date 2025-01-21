All featured attacks during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, ranked by their PvP viability

A bunch of exclusive featured attacks will be available during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. These are mostly erstwhile Community Day moves of creatures that you can get by evolution from 10 am local time on January 21 to 8 pm local time on January 26, 2025.

Most of these are highly effective in battles, especially in the GO Battle League. This article will rank all the featured attacks during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve from the least PvP viable to the one that has the most potential. The metric that will be used is the creature's overall power level in the open Great League with this move.

Which featured attacks during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve are the most useful?

6) Clodsire and Megahorn

Clodsire (Image via TPC)

Clodsire with Megahorn has no utility whatsoever in Pokemon GO Battle League. The Poison- and Ground-type, which is a Great League stable, prefers to run either Sludge Bomb or Stone Edge alongside Earthquake.

Megahorn is a Bug-type nuke Charged Attack that should ideally give Clodsire an edge over its Psychic-type foes. However, in practice, Clodsire's low Attack stat and lack of STAB on this move hamper it greatly.

5) Machamp and Karate Chop

Machamp (Image via TPC)

Karate Chop, Machamp's featured move during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, is the creature's go-to Fast Attack. It has incredibly fast energy generation (outmatched only by Lock On and Water Shuriken), allowing the frail creature to make it to Charged Attacks and pressure heavy damage or the opponent's shields.

With Karate Chop, Cross Chop, and Stone Edge Machamp's Shadow version ranks #36 while its regular version comes at #48.

4) Lickilicky and Body Slam

Lickilicky (Image via TPC)

Lickilicky's featured attack during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve is Body Slam. Despite the damage nerf in season 20, this Normal-type Charged Attack remains the go-to spam move for several STAB and non-STAB users. Funnily enough, one of the move's best users — Lickilicky — only gets access to it during events or using an Elite Charged TM.

With Rollout, Body Slam, and Shadow Ball or Earthquake, Lickilicky ranks #28 in the open Great League.

3) Quagsire and Aqua Tail

Quagsire (Image via TPC)

Quagsire received Aqua Tail for the first time during the November 2023 Community Day. This low-energy Water-type move gives its users tremendous flexibility and sufficient damage output. Most critters that have access to this move run it in their best moveset. Thanks to the spamminess of Aqua Tail, Quagsire (and its Shadow form) remains relevant to Mud Shot users.

With Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, and Stone Edge, Shadow Quagsire ranks #20 in the Great League, while the regular version comes in at #31.

2) Corviknight and Iron Head

Corviknight (Image via TPC)

Corviknight just debuted in Pokemon GO, and along with it came its exclusive move, Iron Head. The creature has quite a limited move pool, and as long as it is running Sky Attack, both Iron Head and Payback give it good results. However, the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve featured attack for the creature stands out by being the cheapest in terms of Energy.

With Sand Attack, Sky Attack, and Iron Head, Corviknight ranks #6 in the open Great League.

1) Feraligatr and Hydro Cannon

Feraligatr (Image via TPC)

The addition of Shadow Claw had changed Feraligatr's fate in the GO Battle League forever. It is now the most dominant Water-type across not only the Great but also the Ultra League — and the event-exclusive Hydro Cannon has a major role to play here. This Water-starters' signature move inflicts an immense amount of damage for very low energy, which, when combined with Ferligatr's Attack, shreds enemies.

In the Great League, with Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, and Ice Beam, Shadow Feraligatr and regular Feraligatr are ranked #5 and #8, respectively.

