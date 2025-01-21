Is Corviknight with Iron Head good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Corviknight with Iron Head makes its Pokemon GO debut alongside the creature itself during the Steeled Resolve event. It begins at 10 a.m. local time on January 21 and ends at 8 p.m. local time on January 26, 2025. Iron Head is one of the featured attacks during the event, alongside a bunch of Community Day moves from the past. You can get Corviknight by catching and evolving Rookidee.

This article discusses the viability of Corviknight with Iron Head in Pokemon GO's PvP and PvE arenas.

Is Corviknight with Iron Head good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Corviknight in the anime (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Iron Head is part of Corviknight's best moveset for both the Great League and Ultra League — although Payback does get better simulation results in the latter. Iron Head, despite costing a hefty 50 energy for a single use, is the creature's cheapest Charged Attack. And thanks to STAB, Corviknight can also overcome the relatively low damage-to-energy ratio of the move.

Trending

Iron Head is a 50-energy Steel-type Charged Attack that deals 70 base damage (84 with STAB). This brings its DPS stat to approximately 1.68 — which makes it a mediocre move for most practical purposes.

Also read: How to solo or duo Articuno in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

All things considered, Corviknight wants Sky Attack as one of its attacks. The choice between Iron Head and Payback can be tough based on simulation results. However, given the former's lower energy cost, that is the way to go.

Is Corviknight with Iron Head good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Corviknight is generally not the best PvE attacker in Pokemon GO — with or without Iron Head. It can do decently as a defender of Gyms, but having the featured attack is by no means a necessity in this case.

In Pokemon GO PvE, Iron Head is a Steel-type Charged Attack that deals 60 damage for 50 energy. It has a two-second cooldown, meaning it deals around 30 damage per second. This, once again, puts it far from the position of the best Steel-type move in the game.

Also read - Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research?

How to get Corviknight with Iron Head in Pokemon GO

You can get Corvikight with Iron Head by evolving Corvisquire using 100 Candy only during special occasions like the Steeled Resolve event. At other times, you must utilize an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to the Raven Pokemon.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨