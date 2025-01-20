Pokemon GO Corviknight: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Corviknight has come to Pokemon GO as a part of the Steeled Resolve event. Its best moveset counters and competitive viability may be of interest to users who may want to try using this creature in the Battle League. With its Gigantamax Forme also on the way, raiders may want to know more about it as well.
Here is everything to know about Corviknight if trainers want to use one or plan on going against one in Pokemon GO.
Best moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO
Best PvP Moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO
- Fast Attack: Sand Attack
- Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Iron Head
Best PvE Moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO
Best Flying-type Moveset
- Fast Attack: Air Slash
- Charged Attack: Sky Attack
Best Steel-type Moveset
- Fast Attack: Steel Wing
- Charged Attack: Iron Head
Is Corviknight good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
As anticipated, Corviknight is performing excellently in the Battle League. Being a Flying- and Steel-type Pokemon, much like Skarmory, Corviknight's more well-rounded stat spread has given players a lot more flexibility and offensive pressure while still keeping a tanky creature on the field with Skarmory's excellent typing.
Right now, Corviknight is dominating both the Great and Ultra League tiers of play. However, it may still need some more time before it is well-equipped for PvE content. Corviknight is one of the few monsters to receive a Gigantamax Forme in the main series, and Niantic is showing continued support for the mechanic by consistently bringing more Gigantamax Pokemon into the game.
With this in mind, players should wait until Gigantamax Corviknight comes to Pokemon GO before considering it for raid content. Outside of Max Battles, Corviknight offers little that others cannot do better. There are better choices like Origin Dialga for a Steel-type attacker or Mega Rayquaza for a Flying-type attacker.
Corviknight's moves and stats in Pokemon GO
Here are all the fast moves Corviknight can learn in Pokemon GO as of writing:
- Steel Wing
- Air Slash
- Sand Attack
Here are all of the charged attacks Corviknight can currently learn:
- Iron Head
- Sky Attack
- Payback
Finally, here are Corviknight's base stats:
- Attack: 163
- Defense: 192
- Stamina: 221
- Max Combat Power: 2,777
Corviknight's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Corviknight has the following resistances:
- Bug
- Grass
- Poison
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Flying
- Ground
- Normal
- Psychic
- Steel
Corviknight is only weak against the following elements:
- Fire
- Electric
Using its Flying- and Steel-type moves, Corviknight can hit the following elements for super-effective damage:
- Fighting
- Rock
- Bug
- Grass
- Ice
- Fairy
Best counters for Corviknight in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Galarian Corsola, Talonflame, Mandibuzz, Diggersby, Malamar
Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Skeledirge, Shadow Dragonite, Cobalion, Greninja
PvE counters
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn
- Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Regieleki with Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon
- Mega Absol with Snarl and Thunder
