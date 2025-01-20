Pokemon GO Corviknight: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Corviknight has come to Pokemon GO as a part of the Steeled Resolve event. Its best moveset counters and competitive viability may be of interest to users who may want to try using this creature in the Battle League. With its Gigantamax Forme also on the way, raiders may want to know more about it as well.

Here is everything to know about Corviknight if trainers want to use one or plan on going against one in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO

Corviknight is a Steel and Flying-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvP Moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO

Fast Attack: Sand Attack

Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Iron Head

Best PvE Moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon GO

Best Flying-type Moveset

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Charged Attack: Sky Attack

Best Steel-type Moveset

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Charged Attack: Iron Head

Is Corviknight good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

As anticipated, Corviknight is performing excellently in the Battle League. Being a Flying- and Steel-type Pokemon, much like Skarmory, Corviknight's more well-rounded stat spread has given players a lot more flexibility and offensive pressure while still keeping a tanky creature on the field with Skarmory's excellent typing.

Right now, Corviknight is dominating both the Great and Ultra League tiers of play. However, it may still need some more time before it is well-equipped for PvE content. Corviknight is one of the few monsters to receive a Gigantamax Forme in the main series, and Niantic is showing continued support for the mechanic by consistently bringing more Gigantamax Pokemon into the game.

With this in mind, players should wait until Gigantamax Corviknight comes to Pokemon GO before considering it for raid content. Outside of Max Battles, Corviknight offers little that others cannot do better. There are better choices like Origin Dialga for a Steel-type attacker or Mega Rayquaza for a Flying-type attacker.

Corviknight's moves and stats in Pokemon GO

Here are all the fast moves Corviknight can learn in Pokemon GO as of writing:

Steel Wing

Air Slash

Sand Attack

Here are all of the charged attacks Corviknight can currently learn:

Iron Head

Sky Attack

Payback

Finally, here are Corviknight's base stats:

Attack: 163

Defense: 192

Stamina: 221

Max Combat Power: 2,777

Corviknight's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Corviknight is weak to Fire and Electric-type attacks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Corviknight has the following resistances:

Bug

Grass

Poison

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Ground

Normal

Psychic

Steel

Corviknight is only weak against the following elements:

Fire

Electric

Using its Flying- and Steel-type moves, Corviknight can hit the following elements for super-effective damage:

Fighting

Rock

Bug

Grass

Ice

Fairy

Best counters for Corviknight in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Galarian Corsola, Talonflame, Mandibuzz, Diggersby, Malamar

Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Skeledirge, Shadow Dragonite, Cobalion, Greninja

PvE counters

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Regieleki with Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon

Mega Absol with Snarl and Thunder

