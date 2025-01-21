Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve marks the first appearance of Rookidee and its two evolutions in-game. Along with the Galar Pokemon debuts, there's a paid branched Timed Research for trainers to participate in, a new chapter of Seasonal Special Research, and plenty more.

This article provides all available information regarding the Pokemon GO event Steeled Resolve.

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Steeled Resolve runs from Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am local time through Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee.

Pokemon debuts

The Galar region Pokemon Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight are debuting in Pokemon GO with Steeled Resolve. Rookidee can be encountered as Magnetic Lure Module attracted Pokemon, GO Battle League reward encounters, and 2 km egg hatches.

You can evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire with 25 Rookidee Candy and then into Corviknight with 100 Rookidee Candy.

Wild encounters, raid bosses, and egg hatches

The following wild encounters will appear with an increased spawn rate:

Clefairy [shiny encounter available]

Machop [shiny encounter available]

Totodile [shiny encounter available]

Marill [shiny encounter available]

Hoppip [shiny encounter available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Shieldon [shiny encounter available]

Bunnelby [shiny encounter available]

Carbink

Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

Steeled Resolve will have the following raid bosses:

One-star raids: Lickitung [shiny encounter available], Skorupi [shiny encounter available], Pancham [shiny encounter available], Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Lickitung [shiny encounter available], Skorupi [shiny encounter available], Pancham [shiny encounter available], Amaura [shiny encounter available] Five-star Raids: Attack/Defense Deoxys [shiny encounter available] till January 24 || Dialga [shiny encounter available] from January 24 at 10 am local time

Attack/Defense Deoxys [shiny encounter available] till January 24 || Dialga [shiny encounter available] from January 24 at 10 am local time Mega Raids: Mega Gallade [shiny encounter available] till January 24 || Mega Medicham [shiny encounter available] from January 24 at 10 am local time

The 2 km egg hatches during the event are:

Shieldon [shiny encounter available]

Carbink

Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

Rookidee

Field Research, Timed Research, and Seasonal Special Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks are available during the Steeled Resolve event for Pokemon GO trainers. You can also pick up a paid Timed Research that has a branched questline between Blanche and Cliff for $5.

Furthermore, Steeled Resolve is set to bring the next chapter of the Dual Destiny Seasonal Special Research.

Featured attacks

The following featured attacks are available to trainers during Steeled Resolve:

Machamp: Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop.

Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop. Feraligatr: Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Quagsire: Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.

Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam. Corviknight: Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee’s Evolution) during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head.

Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee’s Evolution) during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head. Clodsire: Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.

