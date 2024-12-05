Pokemon GO Dual Destiny Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Dual Destiny Special Research is now online for trainers and will last until the end of the season. Seasonal Special Research questlines usually provide trainers with exciting rewards, although the tasks involved may be equally difficult or grinding. The steps will be revealed in parts over the duration of Dual Destiny.

We have gathered all the available details regarding Dual Destiny Special Research and we will update as more steps (tasks and rewards) are revealed.

Dual Destiny Special Research in Pokemon GO (Seasonal Research)

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Dual Destiny - Step 1 of 10

Catch 25 Pokemon - 25x Poke Ball

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Pinap Berry

Explore 3 km - Snorlax encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP, 2500x Stardust

Dual Destiny - Step 2 of 10

Catch 50 Pokemon - 1x Lure Module

Collect 500 Max Particles - 2500x Stardust

Win a Max Battle - 1x Rare Candy

Rewards: 2500 XP, 2500x Stardust

Dual Destiny - Step 3 of 10

Catch 25 Pokemon - 25x Great Ball

Hatch 3 Eggs - 2500x Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks -1x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP, Snorlax encounter

Dual Destiny - Step 4 of 10

Catch 50 Pokemon - 2500 XP

Earn 25000 Stardust - 2500x Stardust

Earn 15000 Stardust- Sandygast encounter

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP

Dual Destiny - Step 5 of 10

No information is available right now

The Season of Dual Destiny began on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 10 am local time. It marks the return of Unbound Hoopa and Necrozma Fusions forms and also plays host to several debuts in Pokemon GO. The season also features the GO Tour Unova 2025, which many believe will see the arrival of Black and White Kyurem.

